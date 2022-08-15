A Memorial Scholarship Can Change Someone’s Life

Deb Melton

Looking for a tax-deductible way to make a difference in someone’s life? A way that brings someone long-term benefits? Consider The Women of Quail Creek (TWOQC) Scholarship program. TWOQC is now a recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Contributions you make are fully tax-deductible.

You can donate any amount to the general scholarship fund. Or you can contribute a full scholarship designated in memory of a loved one or in celebration of a family milestone event. You can also set up a memorial scholarship fund to which many people can contribute to honor someone. To date, Quail Creek residents have donated eight dedicated scholarships.

TWOQC Scholarships are given to both graduating high school seniors from Walden Grove, Sahuarita and Rio Rico High Schools, and to Women in Transition (WIT) applicants. High school scholarships are $1,500 grants, and WIT scholarship winners are awarded $2,500. Dedicated scholarships can be designated for either scholarship level.

The WIT program targets women who have had to interrupt their educations for any number of reasons but now are hoping to return to school. Often these are single moms working full time while struggling to pay education fees, or family circumstances necessitated them getting jobs right out of high school to help make ends meet. Now they are trying to find a way to get the education needed to rise above low-skill jobs, and there are very few scholarship programs available for this group.

Thanks to the support of Quail Creek residents, since 2016, the TWOQC scholarship program has awarded more than 50 scholarships. The program has grown each year since its inception, but the need is great. There are many more deserving applicants each year than there are funds to support.

If you would like to set up a memorial or designated scholarship, or for more information about ways to support the scholarship program, please contact Judy White, current Scholarship Committee chair, at [email protected] You can also learn more on the TWOQC website womenqc.com/scholarships.