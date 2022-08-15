Republican Club Election Activities

Pat Colburn

The Quail Creek Republican Club continued its election year activities with a lively “kegger” on June 29. More than 120 members enjoyed a hamburger dinner prepared by the Quail Creek staff and kegs of beer provided by the QC Republican Club. Fifteen candidates running in the Aug. 2 primary election circulated among the tables appealing for support and votes.

The club also honored past president and dedicated Republican, Lee Cornelison, by renaming the event the “QCRC Annual Lee Cornelison Kegger.” Lee’s wife Norma accepted a framed certificate commemorating the event and its new name. Unfortunately, Lee passed away last May.

On Friday, July 15, the club welcomed four more candidates to the monthly meeting. Arizona State Treasurer candidate Jeff Weninger, Attorney General candidate Rodney Glassman, U.S. Congress District 6 candidate Young Mayberry, and Sahuarita Town Council candidate Diane Priolo outlined their platforms and qualifications. We have hundreds of well-informed Republican voters casting ballots this year!

Many more election year activities are planned prior to Nov. 8, General Election Day, including another voter registration day and fall barbecue. New members are always welcome. Visit the QCRC website www.quailcreekrepublicans.com.