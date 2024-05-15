Quail Creek Men’s Pickleball Team Wins Southern Region Championship

David Mungo

The Quail Creek 65+ Men’s 4.0 pickleball team (the Quailienators) completed another very successful winter season in the Arizona Pickleball Players League (APPL). The team was crowned 2024 APPL Southern Region Champions in their category (their second annual Southern Region Championship in a row!). The team also competed in the Arizona state championship in El Mirage, Ariz., in April where they finished a close second behind the State Champion team.

All members of the Quailienators are Quail Creek residents and Quail Creek Pickleball Club members: Ray Hayward, Jeff Uhler, Al Skoglund, Doug Warren, Mark Conner, Bob Girouard, Kurt Kohler, Doug Christy, Gary Babish, Greg Dinnocenti, Doug Stacken, Dave Mungo (captain), and Bill Vollink (co-captain).

The 2024 Arizona Pickleball Players League had nearly 5,000 competitive players spread among four regions and various divisions. The league is one of the fastest-growing pickleball leagues in one of the fastest-growing sports in the country. If you are interested in learning or playing pickleball, go to app.courtreserve.com/Online/Portal/Index/11283 to find out more about Quail Creek’s outstanding pickleball facility and the Quail Creek Pickleball Club.