Caring Hearts & Hands of Quail Creek Visit Youth On Their Own Forever Home

YOTO’s new campus Staging room for Mini Mall deliveries Alumni Reception Center

Connie Vaughan

On March 23, 14 members of Caring Hearts & Hands Quail Creek (CHHQC) caravanned for a tour of Youth On Their Own’s (YOTO) new forever home at Country Club Road in Tucson. This was an opportunity to see firsthand the impact YOTO has on the lives of homeless youth. The tour reinforced for Caring Hearts & Hands how important their efforts and the donations from Quail Creek residents are in supporting YOTO.

The tour included visiting the YOTO Mini Mall where students can in-person or online order food, hygiene items, household goods, and school supplies; the Student Laundromat; Healthcare Teleconference Rooms where youth can speak with El Rio Health Center specialists; Private Counseling and Intake Rooms; and Alumni Center, showcasing the accomplishments of recent YOTO graduates as well as maintaining support and contact with these students through college and career placement.

Members of Caring Hearts & Hands were amazed that 33 employees and volunteers from Tucson and surrounding communities deliver all these services to 1,500 youth per year ages 12-24 at 100 different Pima County schools.

For more information on Caring Hearts & Hands and YOTO, please visit the following websites:

caringheartshandsqc.com

yoto.org