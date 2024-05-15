Couples Navigate Revenge and Compete in Masters

Cyndi Hoover

The Couples Golf Association hosted a unique event on May 3, combining a fun and challenging superintendent’s revenge four-person scramble with a post-round Masters game.

Noah and his crew did a superb job setting up the course for the revenge with obstacles, “hidden” holes, unusual tee box locations, and even telling golfers they could only use a 7 iron for every stroke on Coyote 9! Many thanks to Noah for ensuring we had something to fondly remember for years to come.

After the round, the group gathered in the Madera clubhouse. The bar was open, and the Masters game began.

The names of all the pros participating in the Masters were on a large board. Each foursome was selected randomly by drawing their team from a hat. The team then picked the pro they wanted to combine scores with from the pros’ Sunday round. Given it was only Friday at this point, it was still early in the Masters tournament, and many of the pros were great selections.

Congratulations to the Masters game winners of Jim and Margith Baker and Tim and Kathy Prince and their pro Scottie Scheffler, of course!