Quail Creek Has Talent is Back!

Bill Entwistle

After a fairly long hiatus, the Quail Creek Performing Arts Guild (PAG) is pleased to announce that Quail Creek Has Talent will return this summer. It is time to dust off those vocal cords, limber up those fingers, stretch out those leg muscles, and start rehearsing for audition time! Auditions will be held on Sunday, July 31, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the ballroom at the clubhouse. The maximum length of numbers/skits/monologues is five minutes.

Performers are responsible for their own costumes, props, makeup, or whatever else they may need. PAG will have the sound system and CD players available for the show. There is a piano already onstage if needed by the performer. Auditions will be held privately. To reserve an audition spot or for further information, please email Perri Jones at [email protected] or phone Perri at 916-207-1346. If anyone needs an alternative audition date, we will make every effort to accommodate.

The show is Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the ballroom at the Madera Clubhouse. Cash bar opens at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 each for reserved seating ($5 will go to the Sahuarita Food Bank as a donation). Let’s all come out and support our Quail Creek neighbors for a fun evening!