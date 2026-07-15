QCLGA Results

PYP Two Person 6-6-6
May 28
Flight 1: 1st Jane Gibson, Carol Vukovich; 2nd Elizabeth Heintz, Terri Bacon; 3rd (T) Robin Brannan, Karen Stensrud; 3rd (T) Brandee Hogg, Theresa Stein.
Flight 2: 1st Cherie McDaniels, Di Minuskin; 2nd (T) Kathy Printz, Brenda Allred; 2nd (T) Linda Klaus, Juanita Janssen.
Flight 3: 1st Mary Ann Hagermann, Linda K Scott; 2nd Frances Martin, Sung Whitehead; 3rd (T) Alice Dyke, Mary Newman; 3rd (T) Joan Malone, Maggi Gruber.
Flight 4: 1st Chris Gould, Ronnee Epstein; 2nd Linda Price, Patty Harmon; 3rd (T) Dianna Nelson, Carol Marich; 3rd (T) Kathy Linn, Sharon Schoen; 3rd (T) Janet Mathis, Christine Long.
Flight 5: 1st Debby Gorman, Elizabeth MeChek; 2nd (T) Cindy Robinson, Julie Mocek; 2nd (T) Patty Zatkin, Cathy Nelms.
Blind Nine
June 4
Ladies Copper
Flight 1: 1st Dena Knox, 2nd Joan Malone, 3rd Karen Stensrud.
Flight 2: 1st Sherry Morris, 2nd Sonia Heere, 3rd Sung Whitehead.
Flight 3: 1st Diann Root, 2nd Chris Gould, 3rd Peg Avent.
Flight 4: 1st Phyllis O’Brien, 2nd Elizabeth Meadows, 3rd Connie Oljar.
Flight 5: 1st Linda Kelly, 2nd Debby Gorman, 3rd Maggi Gruber.
Ladies Combo
Flight 1: 1st Connie Vaughan, 2nd Kandi Roy, 3rd Judy White.
ABC 33-24-15
June 11
1st Karen Stensrud, Debbie Dezell, Patty Zatkin.
2nd Bobbi Jo Rathvon, Elizabeth Meadows, Julie Mocek.
3rd Juanita Janssen, Kathy Printz, Margith Baker.
4th Carol Vukovich, Elizabeth Cornell, Ronnee Epstein.
5th Sherry Morris, Cori Cathcart, Cindy Robinson.
Easy Peasy, June 18
Flight 1: 1st Becky Rice, 2nd Robin Brannan, 3rd Brandee Hogg
Flight 2: 1st Chris Gould;,2nd Cynthia Gong, 3rd Elly Cashel
Flight 3: 1st Connie Oljar, 2nd Elizabeth Meadows, 3rd Kathy Printz
Flight 4: 1st Karen Conroy, 2nd Julie Mocek, 3rd Linda Kelly
PYP Three-Person Scramble
June 25
Flight 1: 1st Alicia Hiller, Connie Oljar, Debbie Riddell; 2nd Elizabeth Cornell, Brandee Hogg, Hope Tonso.
Flight 2: 1st Elly Cashel, Mary Ann Hagermann, Patty Zatkin; 2nd Teri Bartlett, Beth Davis, Becky Ricel; 3rd Lin Sanford, Dian Simmons, Dianne Turner.
Flight 3: 1st Debbie Dezell, Debby Gorman, Debi Nelson; 2nd Margith Baker, Frances Martin, Sharon Schoen.