July 15 – August 15, 2026 Clubs and Organizations Daily Activities and Special Events

For Creative Arts and Technology Center (CATC) schedules, please refer to the listings at each individual studio. For any Yoga or Tai Chi classes, etc., please contact Anza Athletic Club. The Crystal Ballroom, Gold, Zinc, Copper, Turquoise, and Silver rooms are located in the Madera Clubhouse, 2055 Kino Conference Center, located at building 1490-1. The Turquoise Room is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Room Key: Canyon Club Bistro • CCB, Copper Room Lounge • CRL, Crystal Ballroom • CBR, Gold Room • GLD, Kino Conference Room • KINO, Madera Patio & Lawn • MPL, Madera Foyer • FYR, Madera Grill Patio • MGP, Mesquite Room • MSQ, Ocotillo Room • OCO, Saguaro Room • SGR, Silver Room • SLV, Turquoise Room • TRQ, Zinc Room • ZNC

Wednesday, July 15

7:30 AM QC Lady Putters-Weekly Putting MPL

7:45 AM QC Foreign Affairs-Discussion Group SLV #2

8:00 AM QC Men’s Bible Study MSQ

8:00 AM Caring Hearts & Hands:

YOTO Back to School Collection FYR

12:30 PM Mixed Duplicate Bridge:

Non-Sanctioned SLV #1

12:30 PM Chicago Bridge MSQ

1:00 PM 3rd Wednesday Bunco GLD

1:15 PM QC Philosophy Club KINO

2:00 PM Unit 11: Ponytail & Mahjongg SGR

3:30 PM Unit 20-Executive Committee KINO

5:00 PM Wed Night Mixed Poker SLV #1

6:00 PM Men’s Poker SLV #2

6:00 PM PAG- Chorus Rehearsal CBR #1

Thursday, July 16

8:00 AM Caring Hearts & Hands:

YOTO Back to School Collection FYR

8:45 AM Thursday Canasta SLV #2

10:00 AM TWOQC-Scholarship

Development Committee MSQ

12:00 PM Ponytail Canasta SLV #2

12:30 PM QC Writers & Poets:

Meetings & Workshops KINO

12:30 PM Friendly Hand Knee & Foot Canasta SLV #1

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR

1:00 PM QC Air Gun Club Meeting OCT

2:00 PM Bingo CBR

5:45 PM Euchre Club SLV #2

6:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1

Friday, July 17

8:00 AM QC Republican Club- Monthly Meeting MSQ

8:00 AM Caring Hearts & Hands:

YOTO Back to School Collection FYR

8:15 AM Mixed Duplicate Bridge-

Non-Sanctioned SLV #1

9:00 AM Mahjongg SGR

1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

1:00 PM Friendly Mahjong SLV #1

1:00 PM QC Billiards Meeting KINO

1:30 PM Let’s Travel Club-General

Monthly Meeting MSQ

3:00 PM PAG-Fall Play Rehearsal CBR #1

Saturday, July 18

8:00 AM Caring Hearts & Hands:

YOTO Back to School Collection FYR

8:30 AM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

Sunday, July 19

8:00 AM Caring Hearts & Hands:

YOTO Back to School Collection FYR

12:30 PM Sunday Hand Foot & Knee Canasta MSQ

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR

3:00 PM PAG-Fall Play RehearsalCBR #1

Monday, July 20

8:00 AM Caring Hearts & Hands:

YOTO Back to School Collection FYR

8:30 AM Chinese Mahjong SGR

9:00 AM Intermediate Bridge Lessons & Play SLV #2

9:00 AM POA Board Meeting CBR

12:30 PM Mahjongg SGR

1:00 PM TWOQC- Com. Outreach

Monthly Meeting KINO

1:00 PM TWOQC-Scholarship: AWE Committee GLD

1:00 PM Mexican Train Dominoes SLV #2

1:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1

1:45 PM QC Ukulele Club OCT

3:45 PM Science Club GLD

4:00 PM All You Can Eat Pasta Night CBR

4:30 PM All You Can Eat Pasta Night CBR

4:30 PM All You Can Eat Pasta Night CBR

5:00 PM Texas Hold ‘em Poker SLV

6:00 PM All You Can Eat Pasta Night CBR

Tuesday, July 21

5:00 AM Pima County Election Voting Center CBR #3

8:00 AM Ladies’ Tuesday Bridge SLV #1

8:00 AM Caring Hearts & Hands:

YOTO Back to School Collection FYR

8:30 AM Ladies Duplicate Bridge MSQ

9:00 AM Mahjongg SGR

10:00 AM 35A Villas-Board Meeting OCT

12:30 PM QC Ladies Bible Study SLV #1

1:00 PM American Mahjongg SGR

1:00 PM Unit 22 Mahjongg GLD

1:45 PM QC Meditation Circle OCT

3:00 PM Unit Rep Club-General Meeting SLV

5:30 PM QC Computer Club-General Meeting MSQ

Wednesday, July 22

7:30 AM QC Lady Putters-Weekly Putting MPL

7:45 AM QC Foreign Affairs-Discussion Group SLV #2

8:00 AM QC Men’s Bible Study MSQ

8:00 AM Caring Hearts & Hands:

YOTO Back to School Collection FYR

12:30 PM Mixed Duplicate Bridge:

Non-Sanctioned SLV #1

12:30 PM Chicago Bridge MSQ

1:15 PM QC Philosophy Club KINO

2:00 PM Unit 11: Ponytail & Mahjongg SGR

5:00 PM Wed Night Mixed Poker SLV #1

5:45 PM Alpha Omega Seminar MSQ

6:00 PM Men’s Poker SLV #2

Thursday, July 23

8:00 AM Caring Hearts & Hands:

YOTO Back to School Collection FYR

8:30 AM ALC Committee Meeting SLV #1

8:45 AM Thursday Canasta SLV #2

12:00 PM Ponytail Canasta SLV #2

12:30 PM QC Writers & Poets:

Meetings & Workshops KINO

12:30 PM Friendly Hand Knee & Foot Canasta SLV #1

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR

2:45 PM Alpha Omega Seminar MSQ

3:00 PM PAG-Fall Play RehearsalCBR #1

3:30 PM Critters Club-Meeting/Event OCT

5:45 PM Euchre Club SLV #2

6:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1

6:00 PM PAG- Chorus Rehearsal CBR #1

Friday, July 24

8:00 AM Caring Hearts & Hands:

YOTO Back to School Collection FYR

8:15 AM Mixed Duplicate Bridge-

Non-Sanctioned SLV #1

9:00 AM Mahjongg SGR

9:00 AM QC Staff CPR Training OCT

1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

1:00 PM Friendly Mahjong SLV #1

2:45 PM Vietnam Veterans of QC Meeting GLD

Saturday, July 25

8:00 AM Caring Hearts & Hands:

YOTO Back to School Collection FYR

8:30 AM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

3:00 PM PAG-Fall Play RehearsalCBR #1

Sunday, July 26

12:30 PM Santa Rita Poker SLV

12:30 PM Sunday Hand Foot & Knee Canasta MSQ

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR

3:00 PM Wilson Pedersen Wedding CBR

Monday, July 27

8:30 AM Chinese Mahjong SGR

9:00 AM Intermediate Bridge Lessons & Play SLV #2

12:30 PM Mahjongg SGR

1:00 PM TWOQC-Scholarship:

Leadership Committee KINO

1:00 PM TWOQC-Game Group MSQ

1:00 PM Mexican Train Dominoes SLV #2

1:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1

1:45 PM QC Ukulele Club OCT

3:00 PM PAG-Fall Play Rehearsal CBR #1

3:45 PM Science Club GLD

5:00 PM Texas Hold ‘em Poker SLV

Tuesday, July 28

8:00 AM Ladies’ Tuesday Bridge SLV #1

8:30 AM Ladies Duplicate Bridge MSQ

8:30 AM Quail Creek Firewise Task Force KINO

9:00 AM Mahjongg SGR

12:30 PM QC Ladies Bible Study SLV #1

12:30 PM Canasta Cards SLV #2

1:00 PM American Mahjongg SGR

1:00 PM Unit 22 Mahjongg GLD

1:30 PM PAG-Monthly Meeting KINO

1:45 PM QC Meditation Circle OCT

3:00 PM PAG-Fall Play Rehearsal CBR #1

6:00 PM Unit 21 Poker OCT

Wednesday, July 29

7:30 AM QC Lady Putters-Weekly Putting MPL

7:45 AM QC Foreign Affairs-Discussion Group SLV #2

8:00 AM QC Men’s Bible Study MSQ

10:00 AM QC Staff Meeting GLD

12:30 PM Mixed Duplicate Bridge:

Non-Sanctioned SLV #1

12:30 PM Chicago Bridge MSQ

1:15 PM QC Philosophy Club KINO

2:00 PM Unit 11: Ponytail & Mahjongg SGR

5:00 PM Wed Night Mixed Poker SLV #1

6:00 PM Men’s Poker SLV #2

Thursday, July 30

8:00 AM Air Wall Maintenance- Ballroom CBR

8:45 AM Thursday Canasta SLV #2

12:00 PM Ponytail Canasta SLV #2

12:30 PM QC Writers & Poets:

Meetings & Workshops KINO

12:30 PM Friendly Hand Knee & Foot Canasta SLV #1

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR

5:45 PM Euchre Club SLV #2

6:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1

Friday, July 31

8:00 AM Air Wall Maintenance SLV

3:00 PM PAG-Talent Show Auditions CBR #1

Saturday, August 01

8:30 AM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

Sunday, August 2

12:30 PM Sunday Hand Foot & Knee Canasta MSQ

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR

3:00 PM PAG-Fall Play Rehearsal CBR #1

Monday, August 3

8:30 AM Chinese Mahjong SGR

9:00 AM Intermediate Bridge Lessons & Play SLV #2

12:30 PM Mahjongg SGR

1:00 PM TWOQC-Scholarship: Full Committee KINO

1:00 PM Mexican Train Dominoes SLV #2

1:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1

1:45 PM QC Ukulele Club OCT

3:45 PM Science Club GLD

4:00 PM Paint & SipCBR #1

5:00 PM Texas Hold ‘em Poker SLV

7:00 PM Monday Night Book Club GLD

Tuesday, August 4

8:00 AM Ladies’ Tuesday Bridge SLV #1

8:30 AM Ladies Duplicate Bridge MSQ

9:00 AM Mahjongg SGR

12:30 PM QC Ladies Bible Study SLV #1

12:30 PM Canasta Cards SLV #2

1:00 PM American Mahjongg SGR

1:00 PM Unit 22 Mahjongg GLD

1:45 PM QC Meditation Circle OCT

3:00 PM QC Lady 9ers-Board Meeting KINO

3:00 PM PAG-Fall Play RehearsalCBR #1

4:00 PM Tuesdays @ Horizons Pizza Party CCB

5:30 PM Tuesdays @ Horizons Pizza Party CCB

Wednesday, August 5

7:30 AM QC Lady Putters-Weekly Putting MPL

7:45 AM QC Foreign Affairs-Discussion Group SLV #2

8:00 AM QC Men’s Bible Study MSQ

9:15 AM QC Genealogy Club-General Meeting OCT

12:30 PM Mixed Duplicate Bridge:

Non-Sanctioned SLV #1

12:30 PM Chicago Bridge MSQ

1:15 PM QC Philosophy Club KINO

2:00 PM Unit 11: Ponytail & Mahjongg SGR

3:00 PM PAG-Fall Play RehearsalCBR #1

5:00 PM Wed Night Mixed Poker SLV #1

6:00 PM Men’s Poker SLV #2

Thursday, August 6

8:45 AM Thursday Canasta SLV #2

9:00 AM WWYTS Seminar MSQ

9:30 AM Democratic Club-

Executive Committee Meeting KINO

12:00 PM Ponytail Canasta SLV #2

12:30 PM QC Writers & Poets:

Meetings & Workshops KINO

12:30 PM Friendly Hand Knee & Foot Canasta SLV #1

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR

4:00 PM QCMGA Handicap Comm-

Monthly Meeting KINO

5:45 PM Euchre Club SLV #2

6:00 PM PAG-Chorus Rehearsal CBR #1

6:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1

Friday, August 7

8:15 AM Mixed Duplicate Bridge-

Non-Sanctioned SLV #1

9:00 AM Mahjongg SGR

9:00 AM WWYTS Seminar MSQ

10:00 AM Deblis Precious Metals Seminar OCT

1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

1:00 PM Friendly Mahjong SLV #1

Saturday, August 8

8:30 AM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

5:00 PM PAG-Fall Play Rehearsal CBR #1

Sunday, August 9

12:30 PM Santa Rita Poker SLV

12:30 PM Sunday Hand Foot & Knee Canasta MSQ

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR

3:00 PM PAG-Fall Play Rehearsal CBR #1

Monday, August 10

8:30 AM Chinese Mahjong SGR

9:00 AM Intermediate Bridge Lessons & Play SLV #2

10:30 AM QC Villas HOA-Monthly Member Meeting OCT

12:30 PM Mahjongg SGR

12:45 PM Tennis Club-Board of Directors Meeting GLD

1:00 PM TWOQC- Scholarship:

High School Committee KINO

1:00 PM Mexican Train Dominoes SLV #2

1:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1

1:45 PM QC Ukulele Club OCT

3:00 PM PAG-Fall Play Rehearsal CBR #1

3:45 PM Science Club GLD

4:15 PM Rummikub Club SGR

5:00 PM Texas Hold ‘em Poker SLV

5:30 PM Monday Night Bunco MSQ

Tuesday, August 11

8:00 AM Ladies’ Tuesday Bridge SLV #1

8:30 AM Ladies Duplicate Bridge MSQ

9:00 AM Mahjongg SGR

12:00 PM QC Activities Council-Monthly Meeting KINO

12:30 PM QC Ladies Bible Study SLV #1

1:00 PM American Mahjongg SGR

1:30 PM Republican Club-Quarterly Meeting SLV #2

1:45 PM QC Meditation Circle OCT

2:00 PM QCMGA-Monthly Board Meeting KINO

2:00 PM TWOQC-Programs Monthly Meeting GLD

3:00 PM PAG-Fall Play Rehearsal CBR #1

4:30 PM QC Pickleball Board Meetings SLV

6:00 PM Unit 21 Poker OCT

Wednesday, August 12

7:30 AM QC Lady Putters-Weekly Putting MPL

7:45 AM QC Foreign Affairs-Discussion Group SLV #2

8:00 AM QC Men’s Bible Study MSQ

10:00 AM QC Genealogy Club-Exec Board Meeting SGR

12:30 PM Mixed Duplicate Bridge:

Non-Sanctioned SLV #1

12:30 PM Chicago Bridge MSQ

1:00 PM Unit 36 Bunco GLD

1:15 PM QC Philosophy Club KINO

2:00 PM Unit 11: Ponytail & Mahjongg SGR

5:00 PM Wed Night Mixed Poker SLV #1

6:00 PM Photography Club-Monthly

General Meeting OCT

6:00 PM Men’s Poker SLV #2

Thursday, August 13

8:30 AM ALC Committee Meeting SLV #1

8:45 AM Thursday Canasta SLV #2

10:00 AM Caring Hearts & Hands:

Monthly Club Meeting MSQ

11:15 AM QCVGA-Monthly Board Meeting SGR

12:00 PM Ponytail Canasta SLV #2

12:30 PM QC Writers & Poets:

Meetings & Workshops KINO

12:30 PM Friendly Hand Knee & Foot Canasta SLV #1

1:00 PM TWOQC-Games Group MSQ

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR

2:00 PM PAG-Quail Creek’s Got Talent

Dress Rehearsal CBR #1

5:45 PM Euchre Club SLV #2

6:00 PM PAG-Chorus RehearsalCBR #1

6:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1

Friday, August 14

8:15 AM Mixed Duplicate Bridge-

Non-Sanctioned SLV #1

9:00 AM Mahjongg SGR

10:00 AM TWOQC- Monthly Exec Board Meeting KINO

1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

1:00 PM Friendly Mahjong SLV #1

4:00 PM Set up for Saturday QCDC Meeting OCT

Saturday, August 15

8:30 AM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

2:30 PM Democratic Club: Monthly Meeting MSQ

3:30 PM Unit 20-Executive Committee KINO

5:00 PM PAG-Quail Creek’s Got Talent CBR