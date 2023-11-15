QCLGA PYP Two Person 9-9 Halloween Event

Debbie Riddell, presenter, with sand trap princess winners Jean Kienitz, Kathy Thompson, and Mary Ann Hagermann QCLGA Halloween Event

Janet Johnson

This Quail Creek Ladies Golf Association (QCLGA) event on Oct. 26 was a “Truck or Treat” or, in our case, a “Cart or Treat,” while wearing our Halloween attire. Sixty ladies played in this very festive Halloween golf-costumed league event. Everyone brought loads of candy and treats to share before our shotgun start. Good thing the weather has gotten cooler, or loads of chocolate would have melted! One 9-hole format was two-person partner best net ball and the other 9 holes were a scramble format. Most everyone gathered for lunch, laughter, and good food and drink. Our QCLGA welcomed four new members this month: Cindy Robinson, Stephenie Sacca, Mary Ann Hagermann, and Diane Peters. Mary Ann Hagermann, Kathy Thompson, and Jean Kienitz were awarded the sand trap princesses! Hmmm, they must have gotten into some trouble. Many thanks to Deb Riddell for setting up this very fun event and providing some prizes, as well as encouraging all of us to have a super festive time.