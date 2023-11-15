Democratic Club Meeting to Feature Local Charities and Much More!

Deb Melton

Since November is a time of giving thanks for all our blessings and thinking of how we can give to others, the Democratic Club of Quail Creek has invited two local charities to come and speak to us about their work and what they need.

Carlos Valles from the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center will share a bit about their programs. Their mission is “to provide healthy food to those who are hungry. We address the root causes of hunger by helping people learn job skills, find jobs, and receive other human services. We create a place where everyone is treated with dignity and respect and work with community partners who share these values. Our services are not handouts but hands up. Every service and every food box that a family or individual gets will have an impact on the community.”

Please consider making a donation by bringing your checkbook or some of the following items to the meeting. Keep in mind that some food bank visitors are living in their cars or on the streets and do not have access to a stove or refrigerator. Smaller portions and items that don’t require preparation are also needed, like soup packages and hot cereal (only hot water needed).

Other items needed:

Peanut butter and other nut butters (for those with allergies)

Canned meat, including tuna fish and chicken

Macaroni and cheese/ramen/pasta

Canned soup, particularly hearty soups such as Progresso

Beans and rice

Canned vegetables

Canned tomato products

Instant potatoes and rice

St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic in Nogales, Ariz., does amazing work! Founded 40 years ago, St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic services between 225 and 250 children each month. The clinic, housed in St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Nogales is open on the first Thursday of each month, except July. The all-volunteer staff of health care professionals, from both the United States and Mexico, are specialists in audiology, dermatology, nutrition, occupational therapy, orthopedics, physical therapy, speech and language therapy, vision, and cleft palate surgery. Laura Romero, the director of St. Andrew’s Clinic, will share more about their needs at our meeting.

Michael Myers and Mark Zimmerman from the Concerned Citizens of Sahuarita will also be present to talk about the status of the Vulcan Asphalt plant and answer questions.

Instead of a meeting in December, the Democratic Club will be holding a Holiday Social at the Madera clubhouse on Dec. 8 from 3 to 6 p.m. Part holiday celebration and part fundraiser, there will be a bake sale of holiday goodies! You will also have an opportunity to preorder a live Norfolk pine tree, approximately 15 inches tall, decorated for Christmas. Trees are $35. If you’d like one with a cute skirt, they are $50. Please preorder by Nov. 15 by emailing [email protected]. You can pick up your tree at the Holiday Social on Dec. 8.

To attend the Holiday Social, you must be a member in good standing, which means that your dues are current. Check to see if your dues are paid up by contacting Bob Barrett at [email protected].