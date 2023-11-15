Lady Putters’ Battle of the Sexes 2023

Money hole marker (photo by Janet Wegner) Second-place team (left to right) Michael and Joni Dlugos and Marie and Craig Trammel (photo by Janet Wegner) Ken Cottrill and Teresa Buttleman were the top hole-in-one winners. (Photo by Janet Wegner) Michael Dlugos and Randi Kauppi had the lowest personal scores. (Photo by Janet Wegner) First-place team (left to right): Frank and Shari Cerrone, Randi Kauppi, and Mike Middleton (photo by Janet Wegner)

Peggy McGee

It was a beautiful fall day, sunny with only a gentle breeze when the Lady Putters tried to prove they were the best putters during the annual Battle of the Sexes. Alas, the men won again, though all had fun, as was evidenced by the laughter during the game.

As in all golf tournaments, there were those who really excelled. On his very first shot, Rich France on Team 13 got a hole-in-one on the money hole and earned $20 for this achievement.

Michael Dlugos had the low personal score for men with 33, while Randi Kauppi scored a 37 for the ladies. Among the men, Ken Cottrill scored the most holes-in-one with six, while Teresa Buttleman scored three. Each earned $15.

The best couple team score with two players was Joni and Michael Dlugos with a score of 71. They shared $40.

The best team score with four players was Shari and Frank Cerrone and Randi Kauppi and Mike Middleton with a score of 152. Each twosome won $40. Coming in a close second were Joni and Michael Dlugos and Marie and Craig Trammel with a score of 153. Each couple earned $30.