Kathleen Thompson

The QCLGA 18-hole group hosted the Kachina Doll golf event on Dec. 4 with 50 players from all over Tucson. The format was ABCD, with Golf Genius selecting the players. First place winners were Patty Mawe, Saddlebrook; Kathy Printz, Quail Creek; Nicki Hong, Del Lago, and Janet Johnson, Quail Creek.