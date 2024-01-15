Dance Lessons—Enroll Now!

Two courses for beginners:

4-Count, Level 1

Highly recommended for total beginners.

The easiest dance done to a wide variety of popular music from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and later.

Three Thursdays, Jan. 18 and 25, and Feb. 1, from 6:30 to 7:25 p.m.

Couples only, $65 per couple. Prepayment is required. Space is limited. No discounts or refunds for missed lessons.

Salsa, Level 1

Learn the basic steps and techniques in this popular Latin dance.

Three Thursdays, Feb. 8, 15, and 22, from 6:30 to 7:25 p.m.

Couples only, $65 per couple. Prepayment is required. Space is limited. No discounts or refunds for missed lessons.

Dancing is the Fountain of Youth.

Instructor Kathi Bobillot and her husband Rick have been dancing together for 30 years. Rick’s first lesson was on Jan. 31, 1994.

To enroll, contact Kathi at [email protected] or go to www.2LeftFeat.com.