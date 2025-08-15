QCBC In-House Tournament in July

Dennis Desmond and Alphie Smith



In-house tournaments for the Quail Creek Billiards Club (QCBC) have continued this summer. The latest one was held on July 5 in the Billiards Room of the Madera clubhouse.



9-ball was the game of the month, and 12 QCBC members participated. As play progressed between the 12 players, 10 were eliminated in different rounds. It came down to the finals, where the final two played each other.



John Andersen was the winner of the 9-Ball Tournament, and Bob Coulter was the runner-up. Andersen and Coulter are dedicated players during the week and are consistent participants in the in-house tournaments.



Dennis Desmond, who facilitated the event, extends thanks to all the members who competed and congratulates Andersen and Coulter.



The QCBC game of 10-ball took place on Aug. 2.



Become a QCBC member and enjoy scheduled weekly play and monthly tournaments. For more information, go to qcbilliards.com.

