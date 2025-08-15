More Lady Putter Stars

Peggy McGee



A new record was set when team members Denise White, Frannie Vanselow, and Cindy Losk had 15 star holes, meaning everyone on the team scored par or below 15 times.



The warmer weather seems to be bringing out the best in the Putters when it comes to scoring holes-in-one on a single day. Denise White scored eight on one day and five on another. Peggy Swanson and Cyndi Lorenzen each scored six, and Judy White, Sherry Staab, Wanda Staab, Shari Cerrone, and Carol Sheppard each got five.



There were some special prizes when the ladies were sporting patriotic colors for Independence Day. Peggy Swanson and Cyndi Lorenzen each went home $10 richer when the prize for getting a hole-in-one on the money hole doubled for the holiday. Also winning $10 for their efforts were those who had the longest putt to the hole. Patty Hall, whose longest hole-in-one putt was 61 feet, had a total of 13 holes-in-one. Right behind her was Linda Kelly with a 60-foot putt. Linda also scored 13 holes-in-one, as did Julie Daines whose longest putt was 56 feet. Cyndi Lorenzen also got a hole-in-one with a 56-foot putt and scored 11 holes-in-one.



Getting 11 holes-in-one and winning $5 each were Jana Backus, Mary Talton, Cindy Losk, Carol Shepard, Marcia Sutton, Joan Gunnarson, Linda Weissman, Lee Schmidt, Yoshie Yennessy, and Sylvia Butler.



Congratulations to all the winners.

