QCBC In-House 9-Ball Tournament

Skip Jones and Alphie Smith

The latest Quail Creek Billiards Club (QCBC) in-house tournament was held in the Billiards Room at the Madera clubhouse on April 12 at 8:30 a.m. Eleven members competed in the game of 9-ball. Manny Quijada emerged as the victor.

The format for the tournament was double elimination. Matches were best two out of three games, and the final championship match was best three out of five games.

Quijada bested Terry Haggart to win the one-loss side and to secure a spot in the final match. He then played Mike Ohrel who was undefeated.

Quijada and Ohrel went “hill-hill.” In billiards, this refers to the point in a match where both players need only one more game to win. Quijada made the 9-ball with a superb combination shot, and the ball went into the center of the pocket.

Final results: Quijada, first; Ohrel, second; and Haggart, third

Monthly member in-house tournaments will continue through the summer months.

Consider joining QCBC. The club welcomes beginning, intermediate, and advanced players. There is an open drop-in for members every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. It is a chance to meet other players and play some recreational pool. For more info about the QCBC, go to qcbilliards.com.