Billiards Club Conducts Beginning Classes in Billiards

Alphie Smith

When the Quail Creek Billiards Club (QCBC) reached out to the Quail Creek community offering beginning pool lessons, there was a very favorable response. QCBC conducted Billiards 101 classes, which covered fundamentals in stance, grip, bridge, and stroke. Instruction was given on April 15, April 22, and May 1.

More than 24 residents signed up. Classes were held for one hour on three different days to accommodate everyone’s schedule. Training was held in the Billiards Room at the Madera clubhouse using the nine-foot professional Diamond pool tables. No prior experience was needed to join in the sessions.

Five experienced QCBC members instructed the men and women who attended. The instructors were Dick Randles, Bob Coulter, Kay Mertes, Jim Hall, and George Rivera.

Jerry Dirks, QCBC president, was very excited to offer Billiards 101 to QC residents. He was pleased with the extent of learning and enthusiasm of the attendees.

The club hopes to hold additional courses again in the fall. Anyone can learn to play, and pool is a sport that can be played at any age. Residents do not have to be club members to attend this Billiards 101 training.

Application forms to join QCBC are in the kiosk in the hallway of the Madera clubhouse, in the Billiards Room, and can be found on the club website at www.qcbilliards.com.

Stay cool and play pool.