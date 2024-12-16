QCBC In-House 10-Ball Tournament

Mike Ohrel and Alphie Smith

On Nov. 2 the Quail Creek Billiards Club (QCBC) sponsored the next tournament in the series, 10-ball. There was a lighter than usual turnout, with only 10 QCBC members participating.

The QCBC leadership has created a new playoff bracket which allows an abbreviated double-elimination matchup. After your first match loss, you are moved into a loser’s bracket, giving you one more chance to stay in the tournament. A single game loss in the loser’s bracket eliminates you from the tournament. The tournament was completed shortly before noon.

Congratulations to Pat Nigro for taking first place and to Darrell Pruitt for taking second place. Both Nigro and Pruitt have been in the winner’s circle during the 2024 tournament play.

The next in-house tournament was on Dec. 7 and followed the 8-ball BCA (Billiard Congress of America) format. Tournaments are open to all QCBC members.

If you are not a member and are interested in joining, simply go to the Billiards Room or the kiosk in the Madera clubhouse to pick up a membership form.