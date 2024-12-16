Hole-in-One – December 2024

Hole-in-One for Stacia Sower

Cynthia Hoover

Our own Stacia Sower got a hole-in-one on Oct. 31 during Women’s League play. She accomplished this feat on Quail 8 using her 5 wood from about 125 yards. Playing partners included Linda Klaus, Bonnie Anderson, and Nancy Planck.

Congratulations, Stacia!

Reed Nelson Scores a Hole-in-One

Congratulations to fellow QCMGA member Reed Nelson for scoring a hole-in-one on Quail number 2 on Oct. 15, 2024, during the QCMGA event that day. Way to go, Reed! It was reported that his playing partners were Bill Price, Kyle Evens, and Keith Hagerich.

Quoting Reed, “This was my third career hole-in-one and the first one at Quail Creek. The distance was 149 yards, and I used an 8 iron. I’m a newbie, having just moved here in December of 2023.”

When asked if he was a member of the HIO Club because he scored the HIO during a QCMGA event, Reed said, “Yes, I am, and I put in my $1 every time I play. It paid off Tuesday, and I am looking forward to receiving my check.”

Congratulations, Larry Bowers!

Congratulations to fellow QCMGA member Larry Bowers for scoring a hole-in-one on Coyote number 8 on Nov. 17, 2024. Way to go, Larry!

Quoting him, “It was Coyote number 8 on Nov. 17, 2024. Distance was 145 yards with a six iron. Witnesses were JB King, Howard Huisel, and Tim Stoltman. This hole-in-one was my second on this hole and the second one in my life.”