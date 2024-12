Alphie Smith

The Quail Creek Billiards Club (QCBC) held their second Pizza Party on Nov. 11 in the late afternoon. It was a beautiful day to enjoy pizza and the camaraderie of fellow billiards enthusiasts.

The event was held at the pickleball courts ramada. About 35 members and spouses attended to eat pizza and cookies, which the club provided.

A similar Pizza Party was held last year in early November at the ramada. It has become an annual social event for QCBC.