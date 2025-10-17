QC Library Says Goodbye to Two ‘Librarians’

Alphie Smith

The Quail Creek Library Management Team held a luncheon on Sept. 20 at the Grill in honor of Larry and Dianne Thomson and to thank them for their many years of service with the QC Library.

After 20 years of living in Quail Creek, the Thomsons will be moving to Washington State to be closer to children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

The Thomsons began volunteering in the QC Library during its early years when books were lent out of a closet-like room, before it moved to the Madera clubhouse. The QC Library is what it is today because of their constant and forward-looking efforts.

Larry served as chair of the QC Library for many years. For the past eight years, he has checked in on the library at the end of each day to make sure all the shelves are in order. He has helped with donations and magazines.

As a volunteer with the Library Management Team, Dianne in recent years has worked behind the scenes making labels for the books, creating a Quail Creek bookmark, and writing library articles for the Quail Creek Crossing.

The Thomsons will be missed by all. The Library Management Team thanks them for their service, dedication, and contributions to the Quail Creek community.