QC Lady 9er News

Gayle Montgomery

The Quail Creek Lady 9ers were on the course every Thursday morning this past summer. They are a hardy group of ladies. We even had a gain in membership. Eight new members joined the club this summer. They are: Daisy Gilman, Christine Leers, Kathy Dorr, Judi Feffer, Brenda Davis, Sherrlynn Staab, Chris Hagen, and Roni Carrick. Welcome to the 9ers ladies.

July 2 Red. White. and Blue

Flight 1: 1st Michele Petitt, 2nd Holly Crombie, 3rd Frieda Gagliardi, 4th Margaret Collins, 5th Cindy Kromer

Flight 2: 1st Carol Sheppard, 2nd Carol Wood, 3rd Millie Harris, 4th Peggy Swanson

July 9 Low Net

Flight 1: 1st Frieda Gagliardi, 2nd Deb Valenzano, 3rd Margaret Collins, 4th Cindy Kromer, 5th Diane Gordon

Flight 2: 1st Lee Schmidt, 2nd Bonnie Hansmeyer, 3rd Peggy Swanson, 4th Wanda Martin

July 16 Play the Middle

Flight 1: 1st Dannette Palmer, 2nd Holy Crombie, 3rd Chailie Womack, 4th Frieda Gagliardi, 5th Pauletta Fuller

Flight 2: 1st Lori Williams, 2nd Phylis McCullough, 3rd Wanda Martin, 4th Peggy Swanson, 5th Melva Davis

July 23 Odds

Flight 1: 1st Althea Critchlow, 2nd Frieda Gagliardi, 3rd Kathy Dorr, 4th Margaret Collins, 5th Susie Fain

Flight 2: 1st Deb Valensano, 2nd Catherine Thiele, 3rd Diane Gordaon

Flight 3: 1st Peggy Swanson, 2nd Jeanne Crispin, 3rd Lee Schmidt, 4th Millie Harris, 5th Carol Sheppard

July 30 Low Net

Flight 1: 1st Margaret Collins, 2nd Susie Fain, 3rd Gail Witman, 4th Frieda Gagliardi

Flight 2: 1st Dannette Palmer, 2nd Deb Valenzano, 3rd Holly Crombie, 4th Chaille Womack

Flight 3: 1st Bonnie Hansmeyer, 2nd Peggy Swanson, 3rd Wanda Martin, 4th Jeanne Crispin

Aug. 6 Four Clubs and a Putter

Flight 1: 1st Margaret Collins, 2nd Frieda Gagliardi, 3rd Sherry Gall, 4th Kathy Dorr

Flight 2: 1st Chaillie Womack, 2nd Roni Carrick, 3rd Althea Critchlow, 4th Deb Valenzano

Flight 3: 1st Jeanne Crispin, 2nd Lee Schmidt, 3rd Carol Sheppard, 4th Peggy Swanson

Aug. 13 Throw Out Two Worst Holes

Flight 1: 1st Margaret Collins, 2nd Barbara Hogan, 3rd Fran Bade

Flight 2: 1st Margaret Shoup, 2nd Kerry Bishop, 3rd Elaine Wood

Flight 3: 1st Jeanne Crispin, 2nd Peggy Swanson, 3rd Carol Shepard, 4th Carol Wood

Aug. 20 Stableford

Flight 1: 1st Frieda Gagliardi, 2nd Margaret Collins, 3rd Susie Fain, 4th Brenda Davis

Flight 2: 1st Michele Petitti, 2nd Margaret Shoup, 3rd Deb Valensano

Flight 3: 1st Peggy Swanson, 2nd Lee Schmidt, 3rd Millie Harris

The Quail Creek Lady 9er Golf Club mission is to provide a safe and fun environment for lady golfers, while offering to assist and support each member to attain her golf goals. It is our mission to encourage each member to have a memorable experience by offering an environment of camaraderie, support and friendship while learning the rules and etiquette of golf … and most importantly in a fun and friendly atmosphere. Please reach out to us if you are interested in learning more about our club. My email is: jmgm4950@gmail.com.