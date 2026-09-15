Lady Putters Keep Scoring Holes-in-One

Peggy McGee

With many traveling to cooler areas, attendance at the weekly Lady Putters is down a bit but that hasn’t kept the “regulars” from showing off their abilities.

Cathy Thiele had five holes–in–one on two different occasions while Yoshie Hennessey, Donna Dabeck, Pam Rogers, Patty Hall, and Robin Gillan reached this goal once during the reporting period. Lee Schmidt had six holes–in–one. One week Linda Kelly scored six holes-in-one and the following week she scored seven.

August 12 was the only day there were money hole winners and on that day, three ladies, Jana Backus, Jill Wibbenhorst, and Yoshie Hennessey each went home with an extra $5 in her pocket.