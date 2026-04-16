QC Billiards In-House 8-Ball Tournament

Dennis Desmond and Alphie Smith

The Quail Creek Billiards Club (QCBC) held its in-house 8-Ball Tournament on March 7 in the Billiards Room at Madera Clubhouse. There was strong interest with 14 members initially signing up. Twelve ended up playing and they competed with skill and sportsmanship.

Bob Coulter emerged victorious in the thrilling final match against Tim Haug. They both delivered a masterful performance, keeping spectators enthralled until the very end. In a decisive moment Coulter sank the final three balls to claim the championship. Manny Quijada took third place.

Competition was fierce throughout the tournament. The caliber of talent within QCBC was showcased during the semi-finals. Each shot at this critical juncture was executed with remarkable precision and strategic thought.

Dennis Desmond, tournament director of the event, expresses appreciation for all the participants for their dedication and competitive spirit. The continued involvement and support of the QCBC members are the foundation of the club’s success and vibrant community.

The April 4 in-house tournament will be the game of 9-Ball. For more information, go to the QCBC website at www.qcbilliards.com.