PAG Spring Play, ‘Wrong Window,’ May 2–4

The QC Performing Arts Guild (PAG) is proud to announce the performance dates for this year’s spring play, Wrong Window, written by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore. A matinee show will be held on Thursday, May 2, at 3 p.m. in the Madera Clubhouse Crystal Ballroom, with evening shows on Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4, at 7 p.m. A cash bar will open an hour before each performance. This play is performed by your QC friends and neighbors and is the funniest show ever produced by the QC PAG.

Tickets are $20 per person (cash or check only), and there will be eight seats at a table. Tickets will be sold by PAG members in the Madera Clubhouse lobby from 8 to 11 a.m. on Friday, April 26. Please contact Davey Jones at 520-399-4222 for information about ticket sales.

Come see this crazy, comedic farce based on Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window. New York couple Marnie and Jeff think they spy their cross-courtyard neighbor do away with his wife. After they draw their torn curtain, the lady vanishes, and suspicion places murder beyond a shadow of a doubt. The bumbling witnesses sneak into their neighbor’s apartment, and the fun begins. Among multiple door slammings, body snatchings, and a frantic flashlight chase scene, two questions remain: “Who killed Lila Larswald?” and “If she’s not dead, then who is?” There are numerous references to Hitchcock’s movies, and one character even asks, “Shall I call 911 or Dial M for Murder?”

Get your tickets soon to be sure that you do not miss out on this very fun and enjoyable evening!