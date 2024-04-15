Josh Wilks Receives Chapter and Section Player Development Award

Melani Caron

The Southwest Section of the Professional Golfers Association of America presented Josh Wilks, Quail Creek director of golf, with the 2023 Player Development Award on Feb. 27 in Phoenix.

The PGA Player Development Award bestows special recognition on a PGA golf professional who has displayed extraordinary and exemplary contribution and achievement in the area of player development. The award considers the PGA professional’s growth of the game, leadership, commitment at the Section and National levels in the player development arena, and the meaningful impact made at the facility.