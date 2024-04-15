Out of the Darkness Walk Fundraiser April 27

Save the date of Saturday, April 27, for the inaugural Quail Creek Out of the Darkness (OOTD) Walk fundraiser benefitting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). The staging for the OOTD Walk will be in the lower parking lot of the Grill at 9 a.m. Opening ceremonies will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by a very casual walk around the inner loop (approximately 1.5 miles). Golf carts will be allowed. We would like to request no dogs at this time.

There will be raffle prizes and a 50/50 draw at the conclusion of the walk.

You can pay by cash or check, made payable to AFSP, on the day of the event, or you can use the following link: https://tinyurl.com/4exurpeb. All net proceeds will benefit AFSP.

For more information, please contact Team Andrew Captain Perri Jones at 916-207-1346 or [email protected] or Julie Sherwood at 425-260-7665 or [email protected].

Team Andrew is a proud supporter of AFSP. See you there!