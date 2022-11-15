Octoberfest at the Quail Creek Tennis Club

Gloria Bible

Oktoberfest and tennis? Now there’s a combination most people don’t associate! But on Oct. 15 the Quail Creek Tennis Club did just that by hosting the Arizona Beerfest After-Tennis Potluck Tailgate event.

Tennis play was open to everyone, and all six courts were filled with eager players. While storm clouds gathered elsewhere and pummeled parts of Green Valley, the courts remained dry, if breezy. Once everyone finished playing, players, spouses, and friends feasted on tempting, tasty potluck selections and enjoyed Arizona libations and other refreshments. What a great way to say goodbye to summer and welcome crisp and cool fall weather!