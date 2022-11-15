On Sunday, Nov. 13, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Madaras Gallery presents ‘The Dude Ranch: America’s Original Rustic Escape.’ Join Madaras Gallery as we celebrate Arizona’s western heritage and explore the history of a uniquely American vacation experience, the dude ranch.

Western author Lynn Downey and True Ranch Collection owner Russell True will entertain with their stories about dude ranches—the original rustic vacation escape dating back to the 1880s—and their influence in popular culture.

The Nov. 13 event at Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road, kicks off with a roping demonstration at 11:30 a.m. followed by a discussion with Downey and True about the allure of dude ranches at noon. The pair will be available to sign books and visit with guests after the talk.

Madaras Gallery will be giving away two dude ranch stays at Tucson’s White Stallion Ranch and at Rancho de la Osa, near Sasabe, which are part of the True Ranch Collection. Stop by the gallery between Friday, Nov. 11, and Sunday, Nov. 13, to enter the giveaway for a chance to win. Madaras Gallery is located at 3035 N. Swan Road in Tucson and open 7 days a week. For more information, call 520-615-3001 or visit our website at www.madaras.com.