PAG Annual Christmas Show ‘The Grass Is Always Greener’

Bill Entwistle

The QC Performing Arts Guild (PAG) is proud to announce the performance dates of this year’s Christmas dinner show. The show will be held on Dec. 8, 9, and 10 at 6 p.m. in the Madera clubhouse Crystal Ballroom. The bar will be open at 5 p.m. The menu includes chicken marsala, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, and chocolate cake. The show features a live band, singing, dancing, and lots of funny dialogue performed by your Quail Creek friends and neighbors.

Tickets are $45 per person (cash or check only) for the sit-down dinner and show. Tickets will be sold by PAG members in the Madera clubhouse lobby from 8 to 10 a.m. on a weekly basis throughout the month of November. Watch for announcements in What’s Happening for ticket sals dates and other updated information. You may contact Ellen Entwistle at 815-257-1252 for more information.

The title of this year’s show, The Grass Is Always Greener, is taken from the old saying, “The grass is always greener on the other side of the fence.” Cattlemen (or even us retired cattlemen) can really appreciate and understand what that phrase means and what can happen if acted upon. QC resident Bill Entwistle and his co-writing partner Gregg Carr have taken that phrase and applied it to our lives in this play. How many times have you wondered what your life would be like, “If only I could have that, then I would be happy”? What if you got your wish but discovered that everyone else’s lives changed except yours? Your life didn’t change, but theirs did. This is basically the premise for this show. It’s sort of a cross between It’s a Wonderful Life and The Twilight Zone, where Jimmy Stewart meets Rod Serling!

Get your tickets early to be sure that you do not miss out on this very enjoyable and entertaining evening!