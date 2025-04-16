New QCBC Member Wins 8-Ball Tournament

Dennis Desmond and Alphie Smith

Fifteen members of the Quail Creek Billiards Club (QCBC) competed in the March 1 in-house tournament. This month, the popular game of 8-ball was played.

New Quail Creek resident and new QCBC member Jay Quackenbush was the winner overall. Mike Ohrel, a longtime QCBC member, was the runner-up.

Quackenbush joined QCBC the same day as he played in the tournament. He is very excited to be a part of QCBC and to play with the talented members of the QC Billiards Club. Fifteen players brought out the best in each other.

Congratulations to Quackenbush, Ohrel, and all the members who participated.