Music, Music, Music

Cyndy Gierada

On Sunday, April 19, the Chorus of the Performing Arts Guild will fill your minds, your hearts, and even your souls with music—from Joshua and his Battle to Peter, Paul, and Mary with their “Magic Dragon;” from Beethoven to the Beatles; from the jazz of Duke Ellington to the romance of Cole Porter, add a little country—and everything in between.

This is an event created for you by the chorus. In addition to their beautiful harmonies, you’ll be entertained by blues and country guitar, jazz and contemporary soloists, and so much more.

Please join us on Sunday, April 19, in the Crystal Ballroom of the Madera clubhouse for an afternoon dinner show you’ll remember. The show starts at 4 p.m., with a cash bar open at 3 p.m. Dinner will feature chicken piccata and dessert at $32.50 per person (cash or check only).

Tickets for this dinner show will go on sale Monday, March 23, from 9 a.m. until noon in the lobby of the Madera clubhouse. Additional ticket sales will occur at Madera on March 30, April 6, and April 13 from 9 to 11 a.m. Please join us! Contact Cyndy Gierada at 520-445-6829 for more info.

“Music is healing. It’s an explosive expression of humanity. It’s something we are all touched by. No matter what culture we’re from, everyone loves music.” —Billy Joel