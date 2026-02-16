February 15 through March 15 Clubs and Organizations Daily Activities and Special Events

For Creative Arts and Technology Center (CATC) schedules, please refer to the listings at each individual studio. For any Yoga or Tai Chi classes, etc., please contact Anza Athletic Club. The Crystal Ballroom, Gold, Zinc, Copper, Turquoise, and Silver Rooms are located in the Madera clubhouse, 2055 Kino Conference Center, located at building 1490-1. The Turquoise Room is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, February 15

12:30 PM Hand/Foot/Knee Canasta Mesquite Room

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mah Jongg Saguaro Room

1:00 PM PAG Spring Play Rehearsal Crystal Ballroom #1

1:00 PM Horvatin Celebration Copper Room Lounge

3:30 PM Unit 20 Executive Committee Kino Conference Room

5:00 PM Murder Mystery Rehearsal Crystal Ballroom #1

Monday, February 16

8:30 AM Chinese Mah Jongg Saguaro Room

9:00 AM Intermediate Bridge Lessons and Play Silver Room #2

9:30 AM POA Board Meeting Madera Crystal Ballroom

10:00 AM 35A Villas Board Meeting Ocotillo Room

10:00 AM Caring Hearts & Hands Fashion Show Planning Mesquite Room

12:30 PM Mah Jongg Saguaro Room

1:00 PM TWOQC Community Outreach Monthly Meeting Kino Conference Room

1:00 PM TWOQC Scholarship: AWE Committee Gold Room

1:00 PM Mexican Train Dominoes Silver Room #2

1:00 PM Pinochle Cards Silver Room #1

1:45 PM Ukulele Club Ocotillo Room

3:45 PM Science Club Gold Room

4:00 PM All-You-Can-Eat Pasta Night Madera Crystal Ballroom

4:15 PM Rummikub Club Saguaro Room

4:30 PM All-You-Can-Eat Pasta Night Madera Crystal Ballroom

5:00 PM Texas Hold ’em Poker Silver Room

6:00 PM All-You-Can-Eat Pasta Night Madera Crystal Ballroom

Tuesday, February 17

8:00 AM TWOQC Programs: Coffee with the Board Madera Crystal Ballroom

8:00 AM Ladies’ Bridge Silver Room #1

8:30 AM Ladies Duplicate Bridge Mesquite Room

9:00 AM Mah Jongg Saguaro Room

9:00 AM Finance Committee Meeting Kino Conference Room

9:30 AM New Homeowners Orientation Ocotillo Room

12:30 PM QC Ladies Bible Study Silver Room #1

12:30 PM Canasta Cards Silver Room #2

1:00 PM American Mah Jongg Saguaro Room

1:00 PM Unit 22 Mah Jongg Gold Room

1:45 PM QC Meditation Circle Ocotillo Room

5:00 PM PAG Spring Play Rehearsal Gold Room

5:30 PM Computer Club General Meeting Mesquite Room

Wednesday, February 18

7:45 AM Foreign Affairs Discussion Group Silver Room #2

8:00 AM QC Men’s Bible Study Mesquite Room

8:00 AM CHHQC Fashion Show Ticket Sales Madera Foyer

9:15 AM QC Lady Putters Weekly Putting Madera Clubhouse Patio and Lawn

12:30 PM Mixed Duplicate Bridge (Non-Sanctioned) Silver Room #1

12:30 PM Chicago Bridge Mesquite Room

12:30 PM Lapidary & Jewelry Club CPR Refresher Ocotillo Room

1:00 PM Caring Hearts & Hands: Fashion Show Run-Thru Crystal Ballroom #1

1:00 PM Third Wednesday Bunco Gold Room

1:15 PM Philosophy Club Kino Conference Room

2:00 PM Unit 11 Ponytail and Mah Jongg Saguaro Room

5:00 PM Wednesday Night Mixed Poker Silver Room #1

6:00 PM Men’s Poker Silver Room #2

Thursday, February 19

8:30 AM Art Glass Club Quarterly Meeting Ocotillo Room

8:45 AM Thursday Canasta Silver Room #2

10:00 AM TWOQC Scholarship Development Committee Mesquite Room

12:00 PM Ponytail Canasta Silver Room #2

12:30 PM QC Writers and Poets Meetings and Workshops Kino Conference Room

12:30 PM Friendly Hand/Knee/Foot Canasta Silver Room #1

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mah Jongg Saguaro Room

2:00 PM Bingo Madera Crystal Ballroom

2:30 PM Desert Duffers: Scam Squad Presentation Ocotillo Room

5:45 PM Euchre Club Silver Room #2

6:00 PM Pinochle Cards Silver Room #1

Friday, February 20

8:00 AM Republican Club Monthly Meeting Mesquite Room

8:15 AM Mixed Duplicate Bridge (Non-Sanctioned) Silver Room #1

9:00 AM Mah Jongg Saguaro Room

1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta Silver Room #2

1:00 PM Friendly Mah Jongg Silver Room #1

1:00 PM QC Billiards Meeting Kino Conference Room

1:30 PM Let’s Travel Club General Monthly Meeting Mesquite Room

5:00 PM PAG Spring Play Rehearsal Gold Room

5:30 PM CHHQC Fashion Show Ticket Sales Madera Foyer

Saturday, February 21

8:30 AM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta Silver Room #2

1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta Silver Room #2

2:00 PM Murder Mystery Rehearsal Crystal Ballroom #1

2:30 PM Democratic Club Monthly Meeting Mesquite Room

Sunday, February 22

12:30 PM Santa Rita Poker Silver Room

12:30 PM Hand/Foot/Knee Canasta Mesquite Room

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mah Jongg Saguaro Room

2:00 PM Murder Mystery Rehearsal Crystal Ballroom #1

Monday, February 23

8:30 AM Chinese Mah Jongg Saguaro Room

9:00 AM Intermediate Bridge Lessons and Play Silver Room #2

9:30 AM B&B Cactus Presentation Madera Crystal Ballroom

12:30 PM Mah Jongg Saguaro Room

1:00 PM TWOQC Scholarship: Leadership Committee Kino Conference Room

1:00 PM TWOQC Game Group Mesquite Room

1:00 PM Mexican Train Dominoes Silver Room #2

1:00 PM Pinochle Cards Silver Room #1

1:00 PM PAG Spring Play Rehearsal Gold Room

1:45 PM Ukulele Club Ocotillo Room

3:45 PM Science Club Gold Room

4:15 PM Rummikub Club Saguaro Room

5:00 PM Texas Hold ’em Poker Silver Room

Tuesday, February 24

8:00 AM Ladies’ Bridge Silver Room #1

8:30 AM Ladies Duplicate Bridge Mesquite Room

8:30 AM Quail Creek Firewise Task Force Kino Conference Room

9:00 AM CHHQC Fashion Show YOTO Fundraiser Madera Crystal Ballroom

9:00 AM Mah Jongg Saguaro Room

12:30 PM QC Ladies Bible Study Silver Room #1

12:30 PM Canasta Cards Silver Room #2

1:00 PM American Mah Jongg Saguaro Room

1:30 PM PAG Monthly Meeting Kino Conference Room

1:45 PM QC Meditation Circle Ocotillo Room

6:00 PM Unit 21 Poker Ocotillo Room

Wednesday, February 25

7:45 AM Foreign Affairs Discussion Group Silver Room #2

8:00 AM QC Men’s Bible Study Mesquite Room

9:00 AM Murder Mystery Tech and Dress Rehearsal Madera Crystal Ballroom

9:15 AM QC Lady Putters Weekly Putting Madera Clubhouse Patio and Lawn

12:30 PM Mixed Duplicate Bridge (Non-Sanctioned) Silver Room #1

12:30 PM Chicago Bridge Mesquite Room

1:15 PM Philosophy Club Kino Conference Room

2:00 PM Unit 11 Ponytail and Mah Jongg Saguaro Room

4:30 PM QC Couples Golf Nine & Wine Madera Crystal Ballroom

5:00 PM Wednesday Night Mixed Poker Silver Room #1

6:00 PM Men’s Poker Silver Room #2

Thursday, February 26

8:30 AM ALC Committee Meeting Silver Room #1

8:45 AM Thursday Canasta Silver Room #2

12:00 PM Ponytail Canasta Silver Room #2

12:30 PM QC Writers and Poets Meetings and Workshops Kino Conference Room

12:30 PM Friendly Hand/Knee/Foot Canasta Silver Room #1

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mah Jongg Saguaro Room

3:00 PM QC Lady 9ers Girls Just Want to Have Fun Canyon Club Bistro

3:30 PM Critters Club Meeting/Event Ocotillo Room

5:00 PM Murder Mystery Dinner Show Madera Crystal Ballroom

5:45 PM Euchre Club Silver Room #2

6:00 PM Pinochle Cards Silver Room #1

Friday, February 27

8:15 AM Mixed Duplicate Bridge (Non-Sanctioned) Silver Room #1

9:00 AM Mah Jongg Saguaro Room

1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta Silver Room #2

1:00 PM Friendly Mah Jongg Silver Room #1

5:00 PM Murder Mystery Dinner Show Madera Crystal Ballroom

7:00 PM Set-Up Saturday Blood Drive Silver Room

Saturday, February 28

7:30 AM Red Cross Blood Drive Silver Room

8:30 AM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta Saguaro Room

5:00 PM Murder Mystery Dinner Show Madera Crystal Ballroom

Sunday, March 1

12:30 PM Hand/Foot/Knee Canasta Mesquite Room

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mah Jongg Saguaro Room

Monday, March 2

8:30 AM Chinese Mah Jongg Saguaro Room

9:00 AM Intermediate Bridge Lessons and Play Silver Room #2

12:30 PM Mah Jongg Saguaro Room

1:00 PM TWOQC Scholarship: Full Committee Kino Conference Room

1:00 PM Mexican Train Dominoes Silver Room #2

1:00 PM Pinochle Cards Silver Room #1

1:45 PM Ukulele Club Ocotillo Room

3:45 PM Science Club Gold Room

4:15 PM Rummikub Club Saguaro Room

5:00 PM Texas Hold ’em Poker Silver Room

5:00 PM PAG Spring Play Rehearsal Crystal Ballroom #1

7:00 PM Monday Night Book Club Gold Room

Tuesday, March 3

8:00 AM Ladies’ Bridge Silver Room #1

8:30 AM Ladies Duplicate Bridge Mesquite Room

9:00 AM Mah Jongg Saguaro Room

12:30 PM QC Ladies Bible Study Silver Room #1

12:30 PM Canasta Cards Silver Room #2

1:00 PM American Mah Jongg Saguaro Room

1:00 PM Unit 22 Mah Jongg Gold Room

1:45 PM QC Meditation Circle Ocotillo Room

3:00 PM QC Lady 9ers Board Meeting Kino Conference Room

4:00 PM Paint & Sip Crystal Ballroom #1

4:00 PM Tuesdays @ Horizons Pizza Party Canyon Club Bistro

4:30 PM RV Club Monthly Meeting Silver Room #1

5:30 PM Tuesdays @ Horizons Pizza Party Canyon Club Bistro

Wednesday, March 4

7:45 AM Foreign Affairs Discussion Group Silver Room #2

8:00 AM QC Men’s Bible Study Mesquite Room

9:15 AM Genealogy Club General Meeting Ocotillo Room

9:15 AM QC Lady Putters Weekly Putting Madera Clubhouse Patio and Lawn

12:30 PM Mixed Duplicate Bridge (Non-Sanctioned) Silver Room #1

12:30 PM Chicago Bridge Mesquite Room

1:15 PM Philosophy Club Kino Conference Room

2:00 PM Unit 11 Ponytail and Mah Jongg Saguaro Room

5:00 PM Wednesday Night Mixed Poker Silver Room #1

5:00 PM PAG Spring Play Rehearsal Crystal Ballroom #1

6:00 PM Men’s Poker Silver Room #2

Thursday, March 5

8:00 AM American Sewing Guild Luncheon Madera Crystal Ballroom

8:45 AM Thursday Canasta Silver Room #2

12:00 PM Ponytail Canasta Silver Room #2

12:30 PM QC Writers and Poets Meetings and Workshops Kino Conference Room

12:30 PM Friendly Hand/Knee/Foot Canasta Silver Room #1

1:00 PM Partners Losing Partners Outreach Meeting Mesquite Room

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mah Jongg Saguaro Room

4:00 PM QCMGA Handicap Comm. Monthly Meeting Kino Conference Room

5:45 PM Euchre Club Silver Room #2

6:00 PM PAG Chorus Rehearsal Crystal Ballroom #1

6:00 PM Pinochle Cards Silver Room #1

Friday, March 6

8:15 AM Mixed Duplicate Bridge (Non-Sanctioned) Silver Room #1

9:00 AM Mah Jongg Saguaro Room

1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta Silver Room #2

1:00 PM Friendly Mah Jongg Silver Room #1

Saturday, March 7

8:00 AM Jazz in the Dessert Madera Crystal Ballroom

8:30 AM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta Mesquite Room

1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta Mesquite Room

5:00 PM PAG Spring Play Rehearsal Ocotillo Room

Sunday, March 8

12:30 PM Santa Rita Poker Silver Room

12:30 PM Hand/Foot/Knee Canasta Mesquite Room

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mah Jongg Saguaro Room

Monday, March 9

8:30 AM Chinese Mah Jongg Saguaro Room

9:00 AM Intermediate Bridge Lessons and Play Silver Room #2

10:00 AM Caring Hearts & Hands Fashion Show Planning Mesquite Room

10:30 AM QC Villas HOA Monthly Member Meeting Ocotillo Room

12:30 PM Touched by Cancer Support Group Mesquite Room

12:30 PM Mah Jongg Saguaro Room

12:45 PM Tennis Club Board of Directors Meeting Gold Room

1:00 PM TWOQC Scholarship: High School Committee Kino Conference Room

1:00 PM Mexican Train Dominoes Silver Room #2

1:00 PM Pinochle Cards Silver Room #1

1:45 PM Ukulele Club Ocotillo Room

3:45 PM Science Club Gold Room

4:15 PM Rummikub Club Saguaro Room

5:00 PM Texas Hold ’em Poker Silver Room

5:00 PM PAG Spring Play Rehearsal Ocotillo Room

5:30 PM Monday Night Bunco Mesquite Room

Tuesday, March 10

8:00 AM Ladies’ Bridge Silver Room #1

8:00 AM TWOQC Collection Bin for Valley Assistance Services Madera Foyer

8:30 AM QCMGA Monthly Board Meeting Kino Conference Room

8:30 AM Ladies Duplicate Bridge Mesquite Room

9:00 AM Mah Jongg Saguaro Room

10:00 AM QC Drug and Alcohol Training Ocotillo Room

12:00 PM QC Activities Council Monthly Meeting Kino Conference Room

12:30 PM QC Ladies Bible Study Silver Room #1

12:30 PM Canasta Cards Silver Room #2

1:00 PM American Mah Jongg Saguaro Room

1:45 PM QC Meditation Circle Ocotillo Room

2:00 PM Country Club Dancers Tuesday Dance Madera Crystal Ballroom

2:00 PM TWOQC Programs Monthly Meeting Gold Room

4:30 PM QC Pickleball Board Meetings Silver Room

6:00 PM Unit 21 Poker Ocotillo Room

6:00 PM PAG Choral Rehearsal Crystal Ballroom #1

Wednesday, March 11

7:45 AM Foreign Affairs Discussion Group Silver Room #2

8:00 AM QC Men’s Bible Study Mesquite Room

8:00 AM TWOQC Collection Bin for Valley Assistance Services Madera Foyer

9:15 AM QC Lady Putters Weekly Putting Madera Clubhouse Patio and Lawn

10:00 AM Genealogy Club Executive Board Meeting Saguaro Room

12:30 PM Mixed Duplicate Bridge (Non-Sanctioned) Silver Room #1

12:30 PM Chicago Bridge Mesquite Room

1:00 PM Unit 36 Bunco Gold Room

1:00 PM PAG Spring Play Rehearsal Ocotillo Room

1:15 PM Philosophy Club Kino Conference Room

2:00 PM Unit 11 Ponytail and Mah Jongg Saguaro Room

4:30 PM Casual Dance Club Madera Crystal Ballroom

5:00 PM Wednesday Night Mixed Poker Silver Room #1

6:00 PM Photography Club Monthly General Meeting Ocotillo Room

6:00 PM Men’s Poker Silver Room #2

Thursday, March 12

8:00 AM TWOQC Collection Bin for Valley Assistance Services Madera Foyer

8:00 AM La Posada Breakfast Seminar Crystal Ballroom #3

8:30 AM ALC Committee Meeting Silver Room #1

8:45 AM Thursday Canasta Silver Room #2

9:30 AM Democratic Club Executive Committee Meeting Kino Conference Room

10:00 AM Caring Hearts & Hands Monthly Club Meeting Mesquite Room

11:15 AM QCVGA Monthly Board Meeting Saguaro Room

12:00 PM Ponytail Canasta Silver Room #2

12:30 PM QC Writers and Poets Meetings and Workshops Kino Conference Room

12:30 PM Friendly Hand/Knee/Foot Canasta Silver Room #1

1:00 PM TWOQC Games Group Mesquite Room

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mah Jongg Saguaro Room

1:00 PM QC Lady 9ers General Meeting Gold Room

5:45 PM Euchre Club Silver Room #2

6:00 PM PAG Chorus Rehearsal Crystal Ballroom #1

6:00 PM Pinochle Cards Silver Room #1

Friday, March 13

8:00 AM TWOQC Collection Bin for Valley Assistance Services Madera Foyer

8:15 AM Mixed Duplicate Bridge (Non-Sanctioned) Silver Room #1

9:00 AM Mah Jongg Saguaro Room

10:00 AM TWOQC Monthly Exec Board Meeting Kino Conference Room

1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta Silver Room #2

1:00 PM Friendly Mah Jongg Silver Room #1

2:00 PM GV Democratic Club Dinner and Fundraiser Madera Crystal Ballroom

5:00 PM PAG Spring Play Rehearsal Ocotillo Room

Saturday, March 14

8:00 AM Daughters of the American Revolution Luncheon Crystal Ballroom #3

8:00 AM TWOQC Collection Bin for Valley Assistance Services Madera Foyer

8:30 AM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta Silver Room #2

1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta Silver Room #2

Sunday, March 15

8:00 AM TWOQC Collection Bin for Valley Assistance Services Madera Foyer

12:30 PM Hand/Foot/Knee Canasta Mesquite Room

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mah Jongg Saguaro Room

3:30 PM Unit 20 Executive Committee Kino Conference Room

5:00 PM PAG Spring Play Rehearsal Crystal Ballroom #1