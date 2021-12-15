Murder and Mystery Are Alive and Well at Quail Creek

Coming soon in the Madera Clubhouse Crystal Ballroom is the 14th murder mystery (after missing last year!). On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, Feb. 1, 2, and 3, 2022, we will present Law and Disorder. The victim may or may not have been a spy, but he has been shot, along with his dog! Seven detectives from various law enforcement agencies gather at the scene to try their skills at figuring out the whodunnit. They also do their best to stall the actions of each other. As if the carnage isn’t enough, there are subsequent victims who add to the confusion.

Seating will be eight seats at round tables with the middle partition closed for a more intimate setting. Put the dates of Feb. 1, 2, and 3 on your calendar (if you have your 2022 version). Tickets will go on sale at the member services desk starting Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 8 a.m. So, get together with friends and buy as many seats as you wish. We look forward to entertaining you once again.

The mystery unfolds as the cast performs songs made famous by Carly Simon, Phil Collins, Sara Bareilles, Whitney Houston, Anna Kendrick, Crystal Gayle, E.L.O., and Diana Ross & the Supremes. Cast members, all residents of Quail Creek, are as follows: Cyndy Gierada (Secret Service), Bill Foraker (FBI), Theresa Lewis (CIA), Dodie Prescott (QC Patrol), LaDonna Zimmerman (Pima County Sheriff), Sandi Hrovatin (Homeland Security), and playwright Davey Jones (Scotland Yard).

The show tickets, at $33 each (member card or credit cards only, please), include a two-course meal of chicken Saltimbocca (sauteed chicken wrapped with prosciutto, sage, provolone cheese, and white wine demi sauce), garlic and rosemary roasted red potatoes, balsamic and pesto roasted vegetable medley, and gelato for dessert. This price includes tax, gratuity, and, of course, the tongue-in-cheek show. During the dessert intermission you will get a chance to answer some simple questions and have a chance at winning a valuable prize.