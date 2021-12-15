Attention Quail Creek Water Company Customers

An email was recently sent out regarding unauthorized, third-party online bill payment services, such as Doxo.com, that may appear to be affiliated with Quail Creek Water Company when searching online. All Quail Creek Water Company customers should use caution when searching online to make payments.

The only authorized online payment website for Quail Creek Water Company is https://quailcreekwater.com. Alternatively, payments can be made by phone by calling 855-734-2138.

Using an unauthorized, third-party online bill payment website may result in the following, which can accrue late payment fees from Quail Creek Water Company or even disconnection due to nonpayment:

* Additional fees

* Extended payment processing

* Failure to process the payments altogether

Quail Creek Water Company does not have a contract or any affiliation with Doxo.com or similar companies.

To make your Quail Creek Water Company payment online, type https://quailcreekwater.com directly into your preferred browser’s address bar. See example.