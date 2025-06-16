Moonlight Madness a Fun Event for Lady Putters

Peggy McGee

The night was clear, the moon was bright, and the winds were calm. This made for a serene and pleasant setting for the Lady Putters’ annual Moonlight Madness event.

Despite the challenge of putting in the dark with only the glow of the silvery moon to light the way, several ladies went home with some money in their pockets.

Each member of the first-place team, Cindy Kromer, Jonel Dlugos, Sandie Root, Carol Dixon, and Janice Schaible, won $30. Their score was 194. Right behind them was the second-place team with a score of 195. Deb Melton, Julie Daines, Diane Dodd, Darc Van Saint, and Carol Wood each received $15 for her efforts. On the third-place team were Flossy O’Day, Lydia Lukins, Mary Matheys, Eileen Hernandez, and Michelle Petitti. Each was awarded $10.

Mary Matheys and Carol Cooper each got five holes-in-one, which earned them $20 each and a Quail Pin that signifies at least five holes-in-one during a single putting event. Jonel Dlugos had the lowest single score with 34, winning $50. Cindy Losk, Nancy McDaniel, Janice Jayne, and Randi Kauppi tied for second with a 35. Each received $20.

Recognized as members of the Hardest Working Team were Candace Webb, Shari Cerrone, Char Brehm, Gerry Pederson, and Teresa McMonnies.

During their special events, the Putters always hold a Share the Pot raffle to support a local charity. This year they chose to help The Animal League of Green Valley (TALGV). The lucky winners were Maryann Hagemann and Lois Haglund. In addition to the raffle proceeds, the Lady Putters Club donated $250 and one of the raffle winners donated $100, thus enabling the club to present a check for $839 to TALGV.