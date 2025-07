Linn Myrick

On May 10, 15 Let’s Travel Club members traveled by van to the Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch near Picacho Peak. We had fun feeding the ostriches and other animals (donkeys, deer, and goats) and exploring some of the Ranch’s 600 acres of desert in a monster truck to learn about ostrich farming. Afterwards, we had lunch at our sister community, Robson Ranch in Eloy.