January 15 through February 15 Clubs and Organizations Daily Activities and Special Events

For Creative Arts and Technology Center (CATC) schedules, please refer to the listings at each individual studio. For any Yoga or Tai Chi classes, etc., please contact Anza Athletic Club. The Crystal Ballroom, Gold, Zinc, Copper, Turquoise, and Silver Rooms are located in the Madera clubhouse, 2055 Kino Conference Center, located at building 1490-1. The Turquoise Room is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, January 15

8:00 AM Men’s Bible Study Mesquite Room

8:00 AM Foreign Affairs Group Silver Room #2

9:15 AM Lady Putters Weekly Putting Madera Clubhouse Patio and Lawn

10:00 AM TWOQC Garden Group Ocotillo Room

10:00 AM Genealogy Club Exec. Board Meeting Saguaro Room

12:30 PM Mixed Duplicate Bridge (non-sanctioned) Silver Room

12:30 PM Mixed Party Bridge Chicago Mesquite Room

1:30 PM Philosophy Club Kino Conference Room

2:00 PM Ponytail Canasta/Mah Jongg Unit 11 Saguaro Room

2:00 PM Library Annual Meeting Ocotillo Room

2:00 PM Republican Club Board Meeting Gold Room

5:00 PM Caring Hearts + Hands Fashion Show Ticket Sales Madera Foyer

5:15 PM Mixed Poker Silver Room #1

6:00 PM Men’s Poker Night Silver Room #2

Thursday, January 16

8:45 AM Canasta 9 a.m. Silver Room #2

10:45 AM Pickleball Club CPR and AED Training Ocotillo Room

12:30 PM Gentle Hand, Knee, Foot Canasta Silver Room #1

12:30 PM Ponytail Canasta Silver Room #2

1:00 PM Mah Jongg Unit 15 Saguaro Room

1:00 PM Writers and Poets Kino Conference Room

2:00 PM Bingo Madera Crystal Ballroom

3:00 PM Unit 20/23 Events Committee Kino Conference Room

6:00 PM Euchre Silver Room #2

6:00 PM Pinochle Group Silver Room #1

Friday, January 17

8:00 AM Mixed Duplicate Bridge (non-sanctioned) Silver Room #1

8:00 AM Republican Club Monthly Meeting Ocotillo Room

9:00 AM Mah Jongg Open Play Saguaro Room

1:00 PM Billiards Board Meeting Kino Conference Room

1:00 PM Hand/Foot Progressive Canasta Silver Room #2

1:00 PM Mah Jongg Unit 22E Silver Room #1

1:30 PM Let’s Travel Club General Meeting Mesquite Room

2:00 PM PAG Murder Mystery Rehearsal Crystal Ballroom #1

Saturday, January 18

8:15 AM Sahuarita High Winter Formal Madera Crystal Ballroom

8:30 AM Hand/Foot Progressive Canasta Silver Room #2

9:45 AM Women’s Memoirs Writing Group Kino Conference Room

1:00 PM Hand/Foot Progressive Canasta #2 Silver Room #2

2:30 PM Democratic Club Monthly Program Ocotillo Room

Sunday, January 19

12:30 PM Hand, Knee, Foot Canasta Mesquite Room

1:00 PM Mah Jongg Unit 15 Saguaro Room

Monday, January 20

8:00 AM QCVGA Veterans Brunch Madera Crystal Ballroom

9:00 AM Intermediate Bridge Lessons Silver Room #2

9:00 AM Mah Jongg Open Play Chinese Saguaro Room

9:30 AM Smart Cremation Free Info Seminar Ocotillo Room

10:00 AM CHHQC Fashion Show Committee Mesquite Room

12:30 PM Mah Jongg Open Play Saguaro Room

1:00 PM TWOQC Scholarship WIT Monthly Meeting Gold Room

1:00 PM Mexican Train Dominoes Silver Room #2

1:00 PM Pinochle Group Silver Room #1

1:00 PM Hand, Knee, Foot Canasta Mesquite Room

1:30 PM Ukulele Club Ocotillo Room

2:00 PM Murder Mystery Rehearsal Crystal Ballroom #1

3:45 PM Science Club Gold Room

5:00 PM Texas Hold ’em Poker Silver Room

5:00 PM Caring Hearts + Hands Fashion Show Ticket Sales Madera Foyer

Tuesday, January 21

8:00 AM Ladies Bridge Silver Room

8:30 AM Green Valley Gardeners Cactus Seminar Madera Crystal Ballroom

9:00 AM Ladies Duplicate Bridge Mesquite Room

9:00 AM Mah Jongg Open Play Saguaro Room

12:30 PM Women’s Bible Study Silver Room

1:00 PM Mah Jongg American Gold Room

1:00 PM Mah Jongg American Saguaro Room

1:45 PM Meditation Circle Ocotillo Room

2:00 PM Country Club Dancers Monthly Afternoon Dance Madera Crystal Ballroom

2:45 PM Unit Leaders Club Monthly Meeting Silver Room

5:00 PM Caring Hearts + Hands Fashion Show Ticket Sales Madera Foyer

5:30 PM Computer Club General Meeting Mesquite Room

6:00 PM Wine Dinner Copper Room Lounge

Wednesday, January 22

8:00 AM Men’s Bible Study Mesquite Room

8:00 AM Foreign Affairs Group Silver Room #2

9:15 AM Lady Putters Weekly Putting Madera Clubhouse Patio and Lawn

11:00 AM Lady Putters Luncheon Meeting Crystal Ballroom #1

12:30 PM Mixed Duplicate Bridge (non-sanctioned) Silver Room

12:30 PM Mixed Party Bridge Chicago Mesquite Room

1:30 PM Philosophy Club Kino Conference Room

2:00 PM Ponytail Canasta/Mah Jongg Unit 11 Saguaro Room

2:00 PM Medicare Seminar-Alane Gold Room

3:00 PM QCLGA Board Meeting Kino Conference Room

3:30 PM Murder Mystery Rehearsal Crystal Ballroom #1

5:00 PM Caring Hearts + Hands Fashion Show Ticket Sales Madera Foyer

5:15 PM Mixed Poker Silver Room #1

6:00 PM Men’s Poker Night Silver Room #2

6:15 PM Alpha Omega Seminar Mesquite Room

Thursday, January 23

8:45 AM Canasta 9 a.m. Silver Room #2

9:00 AM ALC Meeting Silver Room #1

12:30 PM Gentle Hand, Knee, Foot Canasta Silver Room #1

12:30 PM Ponytail Canasta Silver Room #2

1:00 PM Genealogy Club Comm Ed Workshop Ocotillo Room

1:00 PM Mah Jongg Unit 15 Saguaro Room

1:00 PM Writers and Poets Kino Conference Room

2:00 PM Murder Mystery Rehearsal Crystal Ballroom #1

3:30 PM Critters Club General Meeting Ocotillo Room

3:30 PM GV Medicare Seminar Gold Room

6:00 PM Euchre Silver Room #2

6:00 PM Pinochle Group Silver Room #1

6:15 PM Alpha Omega Seminar Mesquite Room

7:00 PM PAG Spring Chorus Rehearsals Crystal Ballroom #1

Friday, January 24

8:00 AM Mixed Duplicate Bridge (non-sanctioned) Silver Room #1

9:00 AM Mah Jongg Open Play Saguaro Room

1:00 PM Hand/Foot Progressive Canasta Silver Room #2

1:00 PM Mah Jongg Unit 22E Silver Room #1

1:30 PM Cool Car Club Membership Meeting Ocotillo Room

5:00 PM Caring Hearts + Hands Fashion Show Ticket Sales Madera Foyer

7:00 PM Concert-Rebel Madera Crystal Ballroom

Saturday, January 25

8:00 AM PEO Reciprocity Luncheon Madera Crystal Ballroom

8:30 AM Hand/Foot Progressive Canasta Silver Room #2

9:45 AM Women’s Memoirs Writing Group Kino Conference Room

1:00 PM Hand/Foot Progressive Canasta #2 Silver Room #2

Sunday, January 26

7:30 AM Red Cross Blood Drive Silver Room

12:30 PM Santa Rita Poker Gold Room

12:30 PM Hand, Knee, Foot Canasta Mesquite Room

1:00 PM Mah Jongg Unit 15 Saguaro Room

Monday, January 27

9:00 AM Intermediate Bridge Lessons Silver Room #2

9:00 AM Mah Jongg Open Play Chinese Saguaro Room

10:00 AM POA Board Meeting-Closed Session Kino Conference Room

10:30 AM Villas HOA Monthly Member Meeting Ocotillo Room

12:30 PM Mah Jongg Open Play Saguaro Room

1:00 PM TWOQC Comm Outreach Monthly Meeting Gold Room

1:00 PM TWOQC Game Group Mesquite Room

1:00 PM Mexican Train Dominoes Silver Room #2

1:00 PM Pinochle Group Silver Room #1

1:00 PM TWOQC Scholarship Leadership Team Monthly Meeting Kino Conference Room

1:30 PM Ukulele Club Ocotillo Room

3:45 PM Science Club Gold Room

5:00 PM Texas Hold ’em Poker Silver Room

5:00 PM Caring Hearts + Hands Fashion Show Ticket Sales Madera Foyer

7:00 PM Concert Series-Carrie Underwood Madera Crystal Ballroom

Tuesday, January 28

8:00 AM Ladies Bridge Silver Room

9:00 AM Ladies Duplicate Bridge Mesquite Room

9:00 AM Mah Jongg Open Play Saguaro Room

12:30 PM Women’s Bible Study Silver Room

1:00 PM Mah Jongg American Gold Room

1:00 PM Mah Jongg American Saguaro Room

1:30 PM PAG Monthly Meeting Kino Conference Room

1:45 PM Meditation Circle Ocotillo Room

6:00 PM Poker Unit 21 Ocotillo Room

Wednesday, January 29

8:00 AM Men’s Bible Study Mesquite Room

8:00 AM Foreign Affairs Group Silver Room #2

9:00 AM We Want Your Timeshare Seminar Saguaro Room

9:15 AM Lady Putters Weekly Putting Madera Clubhouse Patio and Lawn

12:00 PM Murder Mystery Dinner Show Rehearsal and Tech Rehearsal Crystal Ballroom #1

12:30 PM Mixed Duplicate Bridge (non-sanctioned) Silver Room

12:30 PM Mixed Party Bridge Chicago Mesquite Room

1:30 PM Philosophy Club Kino Conference Room

2:00 PM Ponytail Canasta/Mah Jongg Unit 11 Saguaro Room

5:15 PM Mixed Poker Silver Room #1

6:00 PM Men’s Poker Night Silver Room #2

Thursday, January 30

8:45 AM Canasta 9 a.m. Silver Room #2

9:00 AM We Want Your Timeshare Seminar Saguaro Room

12:30 PM Gentle Hand, Knee, Foot Canasta Silver Room #1

12:30 PM Ponytail Canasta Silver Room #2

1:00 PM Mah Jongg Unit 15 Saguaro Room

1:00 PM Writers and Poets Kino Conference Room

5:00 PM Murder Mystery Dinner Show Madera Crystal Ballroom

6:00 PM Euchre Silver Room #2

6:00 PM Pinochle Group Silver Room #1

Friday, January 31

8:00 AM Mixed Duplicate Bridge (non-sanctioned) Silver Room #1

9:00 AM Mah Jongg Open Play Saguaro Room

1:00 PM Hand/Foot Progressive Canasta Silver Room #2

1:00 PM Mah Jongg Unit 22E Silver Room #1

5:00 PM Murder Mystery Dinner Show Madera Crystal Ballroom

Saturday, February 1

8:30 AM Hand/Foot Progressive Canasta Silver Room #2

9:00 AM TWOQC New Member Meet n Greet Saguaro Room

9:45 AM Women’s Memoirs Writing Group Kino Conference Room

1:00 PM Hand/Foot Progressive Canasta #2 Silver Room #2

5:00 PM Murder Mystery Dinner Show Madera Crystal Ballroom

Sunday, February 2

12:30 PM Hand, Knee, Foot Canasta Mesquite Room

1:00 PM Mah Jongg Unit 15 Saguaro Room

2:00 PM Casual Dance Club Dance Lessons Madera Crystal Ballroom

Monday, February 3

9:00 AM Intermediate Bridge Lessons Silver Room #2

9:00 AM Mah Jongg Open Play Chinese Saguaro Room

10:00 AM CHHQC Fashion Show Committee Mesquite Room

12:30 PM Mah Jongg Open Play Saguaro Room

1:00 PM TWOQC Scholarship (Full Committee) Kino Conference Room

1:00 PM Mexican Train Dominoes Silver Room #2

1:00 PM Pinochle Group Silver Room #1

1:00 PM Hand, Knee, Foot Canasta Mesquite Room

1:30 PM Ukulele Club Ocotillo Room

3:45 PM Science Club Gold Room

4:00 PM Paint & Sip Crystal Ballroom #1

5:00 PM Texas Hold ’em Poker Silver Room

7:00 PM Book Club Gold Room

Tuesday, February 4

8:00 AM Ladies Bridge Silver Room

9:00 AM Ladies Duplicate Bridge Mesquite Room

9:00 AM Mah Jongg Open Play Saguaro Room

12:30 PM Women’s Bible Study Silver Room

1:00 PM Mah Jongg American Gold Room

1:00 PM Mah Jongg American Saguaro Room

1:45 PM Meditation Circle Ocotillo Room

3:00 PM QCL9ers Board Meeting Kino Conference Room

3:30 PM RV Club General Meeting Silver Room

4:30 PM Casual Dance Club Dance Madera Crystal Ballroom

Wednesday, February 5

8:00 AM Men’s Bible Study Mesquite Room

8:00 AM Foreign Affairs Group Silver Room #2

9:15 AM Lady Putters Weekly Putting Madera Clubhouse Patio and Lawn

9:30 AM Genealogy Club Ocotillo Room

12:30 PM Mixed Duplicate Bridge (non-sanctioned) Silver Room

12:30 PM Mixed Party Bridge Chicago Mesquite Room

1:30 PM Philosophy Club Kino Conference Room

2:00 PM Ponytail Canasta/Mah Jongg Unit 11 Saguaro Room

5:15 PM Mixed Poker Silver Room #1

5:30 PM Couples Golf 9 & Dine Madera Crystal Ballroom

6:00 PM Men’s Poker Night Silver Room #2

Thursday, February 6

8:45 AM Canasta 9 a.m. Silver Room #2

9:45 AM Democratic Club Exec. Committee Kino Conference Room

12:30 PM Gentle Hand, Knee, Foot Canasta Silver Room #1

12:30 PM PLPO Monthly Meeting Mesquite Room

12:30 PM Ponytail Canasta Silver Room #2

1:00 PM Mah Jongg Unit 15 Saguaro Room

1:00 PM Writers and Poets Kino Conference Room

2:00 PM PAG Play Auditions Gold Room

4:00 PM Floral Design Class Crystal Ballroom #1

6:00 PM Euchre Silver Room #2

6:00 PM Pinochle Group Silver Room #1

7:00 PM PAG Spring Chorus Rehearsals Crystal Ballroom #1

Friday, February 7

8:00 AM Mixed Duplicate Bridge (non-sanctioned) Silver Room #1

9:00 AM Mah Jongg Open Play Saguaro Room

1:00 PM Hand/Foot Progressive Canasta Silver Room #2

1:00 PM Mah Jongg Unit 22E Silver Room #1

5:00 PM Caring Hearts + Hands Fashion Show Ticket Sales Madera Foyer

7:00 PM Concert-Bryan Adams Madera Crystal Ballroom

Saturday, February 8

8:30 AM Hand/Foot Progressive Canasta Silver Room #2

9:45 AM Women’s Memoirs Writing Group Kino Conference Room

1:00 PM Hand/Foot Progressive Canasta #2 Silver Room #2

2:00 PM PAG Play Auditions Gold Room

4:00 PM Couples Golf Tournament Madera Crystal Ballroom

Sunday, February 9

12:30 PM Santa Rita Poker Silver Room

12:30 PM Hand, Knee, Foot Canasta Mesquite Room

1:00 PM Mah Jongg Unit 15 Saguaro Room

Monday, February 10

9:00 AM TWOQC Program w/Speaker Madera Crystal Ballroom

9:00 AM Intermediate Bridge Lessons Silver Room #2

9:00 AM Mah Jongg Open Play Chinese Saguaro Room

12:30 PM Mah Jongg Open Play Saguaro Room

1:00 PM Tennis Club Board Meeting Gold Room

1:00 PM TWOQC Scholarship HS Monthly Meeting Kino Conference Room

1:00 PM Mexican Train Dominoes Silver Room #2

1:00 PM Pinochle Group Silver Room #1

1:00 PM Hand, Knee, Foot Canasta Mesquite Room

1:30 PM Ukulele Club Ocotillo Room

3:45 PM Science Club Gold Room

5:00 PM Texas Hold ’em Poker Silver Room

5:00 PM Caring Hearts + Hands Fashion Show Ticket Sales Madera Foyer

7:00 PM Concert Series-Prince Again Madera Crystal Ballroom

Tuesday, February 11

8:00 AM Ladies Bridge Silver Room

9:00 AM QCMGA Monthly Board Meeting Kino Conference Room

9:00 AM Ladies Duplicate Bridge Mesquite Room

9:00 AM Mah Jongg Open Play Saguaro Room

12:00 PM QCSAAC Monthly Meeting Kino Conference Room

12:30 PM Women’s Bible Study Silver Room

1:00 PM Mah Jongg American Saguaro Room

1:45 PM Meditation Circle Ocotillo Room

2:15 PM TWOQC Programs Committee Gold Room

3:15 PM Pickleball Club Board Meeting Silver Room #2

6:00 PM Poker Unit 21 Ocotillo Room

Wednesday, February 12

8:00 AM Men’s Bible Study Mesquite Room

8:00 AM Foreign Affairs Group Silver Room #2

9:15 AM Lady Putters Weekly Putting Madera Clubhouse Patio and Lawn

10:00 AM Genealogy Club Exec. Board Meeting Saguaro Room

12:30 PM Mixed Duplicate Bridge (non-sanctioned) Silver Room

12:30 PM Mixed Party Bridge Chicago Mesquite Room

1:00 PM Unit 36 Bunco Gold Room

1:30 PM Philosophy Club Kino Conference Room

2:00 PM Ponytail Canasta/Mah Jongg Unit 11 Saguaro Room

5:15 PM Mixed Poker Silver Room #1

6:00 PM Photography Club Ocotillo Room

6:00 PM Men’s Poker Night Silver Room #2

Thursday, February 13

8:45 AM Canasta 9 a.m. Silver Room #2

9:00 AM ALC Meeting Silver Room #1

10:00 AM CHHQC Monthly Meeting Mesquite Room

11:30 AM QCVGA Monthly Board Meeting Saguaro Room

12:30 PM Gentle Hand, Knee, Foot Canasta Silver Room #1

12:30 PM Ponytail Canasta Silver Room #2

1:00 PM TWOQC Mexican Train Mesquite Room

1:00 PM Mah Jongg Unit 15 Saguaro Room

1:00 PM Writers and Poets Kino Conference Room

3:30 PM QCL9ers Valentine’s Social Copper Room Lounge

6:00 PM Euchre Silver Room #2

6:00 PM Pinochle Group Silver Room #1

7:00 PM PAG Spring Chorus Rehearsals Crystal Ballroom #1

Friday, February 14

8:00 AM Mixed Duplicate Bridge (non-sanctioned) Silver Room #1

9:00 AM Mah Jongg Open Play Saguaro Room

10:00 AM TWOQC Exec. Board Meeting Kino Conference Room

1:00 PM Hand/Foot Progressive Canasta Silver Room #2

1:00 PM Mah Jongg Unit 22E Silver Room #1

Saturday, February 15

8:30 AM Hand/Foot Progressive Canasta Silver Room #2

9:45 AM Women’s Memoirs Writing Group Kino Conference Room

1:00 PM Hand/Foot Progressive Canasta #2 Silver Room #2

2:30 PM Democratic Club Monthly Program Ocotillo Room

4:00 PM Troy’s Copper Room Lounge