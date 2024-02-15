In Passing

Carol J. Sharp

Carol J. Sharp, 80, of Green Valley, Ariz., died Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Green Valley at home.

She was born Aug. 22, 1943, in Little Rock, Ark., daughter of Paul and Rozelle Downs. Carol attended schools in Vilonia, Ark., and Conway, Ark., and graduated from Hendrix College in 1966. She married Robert (Bob) Sharp in 1968 in Cheyenne, Wyo.

Carol was employed as a teacher and social worker and retired from the State of Wyoming in 1990.

She is survived by her son, Charles (Chuck) Richard Sharp of Page, Ariz.; daughter, Shannon Abbott of Green Valley, Ariz., and six grandchildren.

Her husband, Bob, passed away just four days after her.

Carol was preceded in death by her father, Paul M. Downs, her mother, Rozelle Downs, and sister Elizabeth Jolly.

Cremation has taken place. No services will be held.

Memorials may be given to the Bob and Carol Downs Sharp Endowment, Hendrix College, Conway, Ark., or the Bob and Carol Sharp Scholarship Fund, University of Wyoming, Laramie, Wyo., or the charity of one’s choice.

Robert (Bob) George Sharp

Robert (Bob) George Sharp died Jan. 19, 2024, in Green Valley, Ariz.

Bob was born on Sept. 15, 1941, in Cheyenne, Wyo., graduating from Cheyenne High School in 1959. He was married to Carol Down Sharp, whom he married April 20, 1968.

Bob enlisted in the Wyoming Army National Guard Feb. 22, 1958, and became a full-time technician in 1961. He served nine years as an enlisted soldier before attending Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, Ga., receiving his commission in June of 1967. He commanded Headquarters Battery, 115th Field Artillery Group, 3rd Battalion 49th Field Artillery, and the 115th Field Artillery Brigade, in addition to numerous staff positions. He retired in December 1994 from the Chief of Staff, Wyoming Army National Guard.

He is a member of the Infantry Hall of Fame, past president of the Wyoming National Guard Association, and served on the Cowboy Joe Club, University of Wyoming board of directors. For many years he was an aggressive volunteer fundraiser on behalf of the athletic department, University of Wyoming.

He is survived by his son Charles (Chuck) R. Sharp, daughter Shannon K. Sharp, and six grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Downs Sharp; his father, Charles R. Sharp Jr.; and his mother, Dorothy M. (Anderson) Sharp.

Bob passed just four days after his wife Carol of 55 years.

Cremation has taken place. No services will be held.

Memorials may be given to the Bob and Carol Downs Sharp Endowment, Hendrix College, Conway, Ark., or the Bob and Carol Sharp Scholarship Fund, University of Wyoming, Laramie, Wyo.