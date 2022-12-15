Homebound for the Holidays? We’ll Come to You and Sing!

Cyndy Gierada

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 21

Time: 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Place: Your driveway

Singers: Quail Creek Chorus

The QC Performing Arts Guild Chorus would like to share holiday joy with everyone, even those residents who are homebound for the holidays. We’ll share traditional Christmas and holiday melodies as we stand in your driveway!

If you, or anyone you know, is under the weather and can’t get out, please contact Fay Shapiro at 520-207-0118 or [email protected] If you provide Fay with your (or their) address and contact number, we’ll come and sing for you!

“The Christmas Song,” “Jingle Bells,” “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” are just a few of the songs that will be sung. And if you have a favorite, please let Fay know so that we may sing that for you as well.