Holiday Lighting Guidelines

Architectural Landscape Committee

‘Tis the season for gathering with friends and family, shopping, and decorating! With that in mind, please keep these ALC guidelines in mind as you prepare to decorate the exterior of your home for the holidays.

Holiday Lighting—Christmas (no ALC permit required): Christmas holiday lighting, including the installation and removal, shall be permitted starting thirty (30) calendar days prior to and ending fourteen (14) calendar days following the holiday. Illumination hours shall be from dusk until no later than 10 p.m.

Holiday Lighting—Other (no ALC permit required): All other holiday lighting, including the installation and removal, shall be permitted starting fourteen (14) calendar days prior to and ending seven (7) calendar days following the holiday. Illumination hours shall be from dusk until no later than 10 p.m.