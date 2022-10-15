Hello, Residents of Quail Creek,

Back in July 2019, we implemented a staff recognition program to acknowledge those who have gone above and beyond. Each quarter there are two employees chosen by management: one front of the house and one back of the house staff member. At the end of the year, every employee of the quarter has the chance to be named Employee of the Year. At this time, we would like to announce the 2022 Front of House and Back of House Employees of the 2nd Quarter. Drumroll, please …

2022 Employee of the 2nd Quarter, Back of House

Maria Alvares, Cook 1

Maria has taken over handling desserts for the restaurant and keeping the coffee shop stocked with delicious sticky buns. In addition to the desserts, she helps prep food for the entire kitchen staff with a smile.

2022 Employee of the 2nd Quarter, Front of House

April Hurt, Barista

April is very dedicated to the coffee shop. She is known for her welcome and smile. She is accommodating and truly cares about every guest’s experience. She goes above and beyond when it comes to guest needs.