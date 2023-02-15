Dan White, Ph.D., to Talk About Presidential Inaugurations at MOAA DinnerMarch 16

Peggy McGee

The Green Valley Chapter Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will be hosting a dinner at Grill on the Green at the Canoa Ranch Golf Club on Thursday, March 16. A social period will begin at 5 p.m. with dinner being served at 5:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Daniel E. White, Ph.D., who related that the publication of his first edition of So Help Me God provided him with the proverbial 15 minutes of fame in then-hometown of Sacramento as a guest commentator on radio and television during the second inauguration of President Bill Clinton. In the book, Dr. White looks into presidential inaugurations and how they did or did not presage what their administrations would be like.

Dr. White earned his Ph.D. in political science from the University of California, Riverside (UCR), in 1973, authoring his dissertation on the administration of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. He spent 11 years in university administrative posts at UCR and the University of Southern Colorado and was a lecturer in political science at those universities as well as the University of Southern California (Sacramento Center) and Pomona College (visiting). He is currently an adjunct professor in the College of Education at the University of Hawaii, Manoa, working with doctoral students on their dissertations.

Dr. White spent more than 25 years in leadership positions in independent schools in California and Hawaii. In 2004 he co-founded Island Pacific Academy (IPA), an independent, nonprofit, college preparatory school in Kapolei, Oahu, Hawaii. The school currently serves more than 550 students in grades K-12.

Dr. White and his wife Judy, another cofounder of IPA, moved to Quail Creek in June 2020, fulfilling a goal of living in the beauty of the Sonoran Desert.

Menu for the dinner offers a choice of a traditional St. Patrick’s Day dinner, corned beef with cabbage, potatoes, and carrots, or shepherd’s pie, a savory ground beef stew topped with cheesy mashed potatoes. The price of $30 includes a bread basket, Chef’s choice green dessert, and a nonalcoholic beverage. Vegetarian option available by request.

To reserve a spot for the dinner, please contact Quail Creek resident Linda Cottrill at 304-702-0528 or [email protected] by March 8. Although MOAA membership is limited to officers and warrant officers, this event is open to all.