Are you ready to dance to a variety of music without a crowded dance floor? Try dancing swing, rumba, foxtrot, and waltz, all to your favorite music by the original artists. Join us on Sunday afternoon, March 27, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Madera Clubhouse ballroom. The cost is $5 per person, and the dress is “dressy casual.” The bar will be open at 2:30 p.m. Singles are welcome.