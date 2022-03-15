QCMGA Results

QCMGA Presidents Cup, January 18, 20, and 25
Silver Flight 1: 1st George Lamping, 226; 2nd Larry Mours, 228; 3rd (tie) Nick Kremer, 233/Rob Anderson, 233
Silver Flight 2: 1st Skip Byron, 217; 2nd Richard Messer, 220; 3rd Kevin Collins, 224; 4th Tim Toon, 232
Silver Flight 3: 1st Bill Chapman, 221; 2nd Bill Sheppard, Jr., 224; 3rd Howard Huisel, 224; 4th Scott Brannan, 226
Silver Flight 4: 1st Tracey Austell, 219; 2nd Todd Gibbons, 224; 3rd Doug Mattoon, 227; 4th Dave Meadows, 228
Silver Flight 5: 1st Larry Bowers, 225; 2nd Brian Kuehn, 227; 3rd Alfred Gong, 227; 4th George Vukovich, 229
SCC/COP Flight 1: 1st Bob Erickson, 214; 2nd Chuck Stensrud, 217; 3rd Bill Hoppe, 219; 4th Tommy Murray, 226
SCC/Cop Flight 2: 1st Norm Waters, 225; 2nd Phil Wade, 225; 3rd JB King, 232; 4th Jim Lynch 235
QCMGA 2-Man Best Ball PYP, February 1
Flight 1: 1st Larry Mours/James Cooley, 65; 2nd Rob Anderson/Jeff Guest, 66; 3rd Steve Wells/Bill Chapman, 67
Flight 2: 1st Greg Rathvon/Jay Thompson, 65; 2nd Paul Schupmann/Don Perry, 67; 3rd Shel Zatkin/(Blind), 67
Flight 3: 1st Scott Brannan/Doug Mattoon 67, 2nd Jim Hannigan/Mike Fox 67, 3rd Gene Knox/Sean Comfort 69
Flight 4: 1st Bob Litle/Gary Reed, 68; 2nd Robert Wright/Don Armour, 68; 3rd Tom Beach/Bill Woodrow, 71
Flight 5: 1st Howard Huisel/Larry Bowers, 64; 2nd Ron Hammond/Tim Printz, 66; 3rd Rick Wade/Jim Easley, 67
COP/SCC Flight 1: 1st Mickey Steele/Ray Nicholson, 60; 2nd Dave Erickson/Richard Ulery, 65; 3rd Doug McNeil/Gordy Johnson, 68
COP/SCC Flight 2: 1st Jim Hart/Tim Phillips, 65; 2nd JB King/David Friel, 66; 3rd Tom Wilson/Dick Rhodes, 69
COP/SCC Flight 3: 1st John Burns/John Shevlin, 64; 2nd Russell Adamson/Jerry Bisping, 65; 3rd Martin Cotanche/Pat McCoy, 70
QCMGA ABCD Orange Ball, February 8
1. Rick Wagner, Howard Huisel, William Price, Bill Eckebrecht, -9
2. Gene Knox, Ken Tobias, Gary Gorman, Tim Phillips, -4
3. Gordon Bobillot, Mickey Steele, Phil Wade, Rich Morgan, -4
4. Hugh Mossman, (Blind-England), Mike Fox, Steve Comito, -2
5. Jim Cooley, Jim Hart, Roger Oravetz, Jim Lynch, -2
6. Rick Newberg, Elza Harmon, Dana Stanley, JB King, -1
7. Randy Davis, Douglas McNeil, Keith Hagerich, Bob Rowland, 1
8. Larry Mours, Scott Brannan, Jay St. John, George Ratts, 1
9. Martin Wibbenhorst, Bruce Bauer, Craig Smith, James Easley, 2
QCMGA Individual Stableford, February 15
Flight 1: 1st Gordon Bobillot, 29; 2nd Shel Zatkin, 26; 3rd Vance Gross, 26
Flight 2: 1st Gene Knox, 31; 2nd James Cooley, 29; 3rd Don Perry, 27; 4th Kevin Collins, 27
Flight 3: 1st Dale Miller, 30; 2nd Ron Hammond, 30; 3rd Chuck Sobiech, 28
Flight 4: 1st Steven Jarrett, 34; 2nd Richard Del Fava, 29; 3rd Dave Meadows, 27
Flight 5: 1st Elza Harmon, 36; 2nd Mike Fox, 33; 3rd Doug Mattoon, 30
Flight 6: 1st Alfred Gong, 30; 2nd James Easley, 30; 3rd Rich Ruge, 27
Flight 1/Silver-Copper: 1st William Price, 34; 2nd Tom England, 31; 3rd Phil Wade, 31
Flight 2/Silver-Copper: 1st Larry Squires, 36; 2nd JB King, 35; 3rd George Ratts, 34
QCMGA 4-Man Scramble PYP, Super’s Revenge, March 1
1. Dennis Brealey, Mike Fox, Elza Harmon, Jeff Hoover: 56.4
2. Jay Allred, Dave Hughes, Gary Gorman, John Shevlin: 58.4
3. Gordon Bobillot, Rick Bobillot, Kevin Collins, Clark Wilson: 58.6
4. Steve Perry, Bob Wright, Wilson Prokosch, Keith Hagerich: 59.1
5. Paul Schupmann, Dave Meadows, Bob Litle, Rich Morgan: 60.0
6. Mike Neely, Doug McNeil, Greg Bengeult, Hugh Mossman: 60.4
7. Skip Byron, Jock Olson, Craig Smith, Rick Wagner: 60.6
8. Clark Anderson, Dick Del Fava, Jim McNiel, Don Armour: 60.7