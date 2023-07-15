Car Wash Sponsored by the Naval JROTC

Peggy McGee

Mark your calendars for Saturday, Aug. 12, as the day to get all the monsoon splatters off your car. From 8 to 11 a.m. that day, the Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) cadets from Sahuarita and Walden Grove High Schools will be holding their annual car wash at American Legion Post 66, 1560 W. Duval Mine Road.

While there is no set fee for the car wash, the students would appreciate receiving donations. Funding raised at the car wash is used to support competition fees, trophies, and awards at NJROTC activities during the school year.

Please support our future leaders during the car wash. You’ll be the envy of your neighborhood as you drive home in a nice, clean car.