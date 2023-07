Peggy McGee

Some may think it is too hot to putt, but those who show up to putt week after week continue to do well. Both Joyce Clark and Yoshie Hennessy went home $5 richer after they got a hole-in-one on the Money Hole, a hole deemed to be the most difficult by those who set up the course on a particular day.

Managing to get five holes-in-one on a single date were Cindy Kromer, Jackie Comito, and Wendy Van Dyke.