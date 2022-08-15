Benefit Concert on August 15

Peggy McGee

There are still some tickets available for Valley Assistance Services’ (VAS) benefit concert on Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. in the ballroom. The concert will feature Nick Gallardo singing hits made famous by the Everly Brothers, Ricky Nelson, Ritchie Valens, and Frankie Valli. Tickets are $30 each. Concert proceeds will support over a dozen services provided by VAS to low-income families and seniors in the local area.

One hour prior to the concert, VAS volunteers will be selling 50/50 raffle tickets for which you must be present to win, as well as Jim Click tickets for a chance to win a hybrid Ford Maverick truck. There will also be a silent auction. Winners of the 50/50 raffle and silent auction will be announced at the end of the concert.

Tickets can still be ordered from Peggy at [email protected] or 520-207-6188 and will also be sold at the door.