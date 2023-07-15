Be Informed and Be Prepared!

We are all aware that emergencies can happen at any time, and it is important to be prepared. The town of Sahuarita, Pima County, and the state of Arizona have developed resources and plans that can help us to do just that.

* Town of Sahuarita, Strategic Plan for Emergency Preparedness: sahuaritaaz.gov/DocumentCenter/View/496/Stratgeic-Plan-for-Emergency-Preparedness?bidId=

* Pima County, Office of Emergency Management: www.pima.gov/383/Office-of-Emergency-Management

* State of Arizona, Emergency Information Network: ein.az.gov/ready-set-go

Pima County MyAlerts

Be sure to sign up for Pima County MyAlerts at member.everbridge.net/index/453003085614483#/signup. During an emergency, urgent messaging is effective only if it reaches you quickly. Pima County’s Everbridge mass notification system can quickly and reliably push emergency messages to many of your electronic devices. Subscribers receive emergency alerts, instructions, and information when it counts.