TWOQC In My Kitchen Event

Jane Gold

A “Light and Summery Refreshments with Friends!” event was hosted by Jennie Gaines.

On June 21, nine The Women Of Quail Creek (TWOQC) members made cucumber agua fresca to drink, along with diabetic-friendly dips like blue cheese, avocado salsa for salads, tomatillo salsa, cucumber and radish salsa, tzatziki sauce/dip, and everything bagel dip!

Coffee (iced or hot), unsweetened green tea, and filtered water were provided.

Pam Hartwell-James, In My Kitchen co-chair, commented, “Jennie always does such a wonderful job with great food and wonderful tips on healthy choices!”